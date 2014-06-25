Stakohvsky wins the battle of the Federer slayers

Sergiy Stakhovsky claimed victory in the battle of the 'Federer slayers', with a comfortable straight sets win over the engmatic Ernest Gulbis. Stakhovsky, who shockingly knocked out Federer at the same Championships twelve months ago, produced another dazzling serve and volley throwback as he pounced upon the erratic play of the Latvian.

In the third meeting between the two players, and the first with such significance, the Ukranian Stakhovsky called upon all of his serve and volleying prowess to usurp the struggling Gulbis, who failed to build upon his break through win over Federer just one month ago. The Latvian twelvth seed produced a bitterly disappointing display hitting a massive 31 unforced errors as his unique game failed to get going.

With the final set twisting and turning all the way to a tiebreak, Stakhovsky demonstrated nerves of steel to keep his cool with all of the pressure heaped upon his shoulders. And the world number 90, a massive eighty places below his opponent, produced when it mattered to seal only his second top 10 win, a year to the day from his famous Federer victory.

Result

S Stakhovsky d. [12] E Gulbis 64 63 76(5)