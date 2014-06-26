Wimbledon Day Four: WTA Roundup

Fourteen matches today for the Day 4 of the WTA Wimbledon Championships. The Big 2 were on courts and both of them have no problem to win their match. Five games, this is the total of games lost by Sharapova and Williams today in their matches. These two consolidated their domination on the tour and will be very hard to beat. Fortunately for the tournament, they are in the same quarter.

A lot of thrilling matches with 6 matches going in three. Cornet was emotionally touched against Cetkovska leaving some tears on court but she finally won in a really tough game. The clay-courter specialist Carla Suarez Navarro from Spain lost against Dyaz. The first set was won on one of the longest tie-break so far this week on the score of 14 points to 12, Dyaz need 9 set points to close the first set. Shvedova is doing a nice come-back on the green courts after her today victory against the hard-hitter Kaia Kanepi. Petkovic succeed to win her match but there is a concern about his knee which was treated just after her loss of the second set. Kerber , Eastbourne finalist last week was a bit shaky in the second set when she was serving for a tie-break but she won the third on a easy 6-1 score thanks to a Watson who gave her too many points.

Serbian Ana Ivanovic swept past Zheng 64 60. After a tough frist set, Ana had any problem to won the second one on a bagel. Unexpected come-back for the 2010 runner-up Zvonareva. She won in 2 close sets against Vekic but she still had a lot of problems to win her service games (3 lost today).

Eugénie Bouchard proved that she can do well on all surfaces. Her attacking games is very efficient on grass court and she is an opponent to not be underestimated.

