Murray Marches on, with only a tiny Murraycoaster

The defending champion is still on course this year. He marched into the Quater finals by defeating Kevin Anderson in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 7-6. The match started costless of the roof as the rain had stopped, and as it's an outdoor tournament they want to play outdoors.

Murray started very well and took the first set without much bother, and then was up 3-0 in the 2nd when the rain came again, so the players went back off again while the roof was put back in operation. Murray fans got nervous, flashbacks to Wimbledon 2012 final running wild and they were screaming in unison. The grass plays different "indoors" and this upsets Murray's momentum (again, just like it did back then). From being 3-0 up, Andy was broken back and although closed the set out.

Then it went to the 3rd set, Anderson now had nothing to loose and was going for everything, trying to break the defending champion down and get a set off him. His confidence was growing, however Murray never let Anderson in, and it went to 6-6 and the tennis equivilant of a penalty shootout. This is where the Murraycoaster set in (as Andys fans refer to it). The tie break went up and down, first Murray leading, then Anderson, then back to Murray. At one point Anderson even had set poin in the tiebreak, but Andy, being the champion he is, saved that and then broke Anderson to lead and need just to close out the tiebreak. This he did and gave a little roar as he did, then smiled and waved as he was back into the QF's for the 7th straight year.