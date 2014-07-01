Stefan Küng signs for BMC Racing Team

BMC Racing Team have announced the signing of Stefan Küng on a multi-year contract, he will join them for the 2015 season and continue to ride with the BMC Development team until then. He has spent the pst two seasons with the BMC Dvelopment Team, so the senior BMC team knows exactly what they are getting by signing Küng. Küng, 20, is a tall and powerful rider with a strong background on both road and track; he earned silver and bronze medals, in the individual pursuit and Madison respectively, at the 2014 Track World Championships in Colombia. As with all good pursuit riders Küng has been able to find early success as a time trialist, he was the under-23 Swiss Time Trial Champion in 2013, and went on to finish 6th in the under-23 World Time Trial Championship at the age of 19, he will be aiming to better that later this year.

This season Küng has taken victory in the 2.2 Tour de Normandie, where he won the opening prologue, and the 1.2 Flèche Ardennaise, a hilly one-day race in the Ardennes. Most recently he finished 2nd behind Fabian Cancellara in the Swiss Time Trial Championships, and 7th in the Road Race, impressive performances from a 20 year old competing against seasoned professionals.

In the BMC Racing Team press release, President/General Manager Jim Ochowicz said: "It confirms once again that our BMC Development Team is working, as we graduate another athlete to the professional team. Stefan is the perfect all-around rider who has demonstrated a high level of performance in a number of areas, both on the road and on track."

Stefan Küng is delighted to have the opportunity to turn professional and has already identified some targets for the 2015 season: "I want to find my rhythm and start well and perform well," Küng said. "I would also like to get in Paris-Roubaix and get selected for the Tour de Suisse. So I will be working hard to get selected for those races and then try to perform very well."