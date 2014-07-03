Eugenie Bouchard breaks through to first slam final at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard, the 13th seed, has beaten 3rd seed Simona Halep 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the semi-finals of Wimbledon to make her first slam final.

The Canadian had made the semi-finals of her last two Majors, losing to Li Na and Maria Sharapova in Melbourne and Paris in competitive matches. Those experiences served her well as she edged her opponent, last month's Roland Garros runner-up, in a tight first set. The second set was not so close as Bouchard took it 6-2.

It was Bouchard's day as she served the better of the two, hitting 68 percent of her first serves in and winning 74 percent of points behind those serves. The Canadian's return game was on, too, as she created nine break point chances and converted three of them.

Bouchard's powerful game and aggressive mindset proved too much for Halep. The 13th seed hit 20 winners and though she made 23 unforced errors, Halep also hit the same number and only 13 winners by comparison.

Bouchard will now face Petra Kvitova in the final. How she will handle the occassion will depend on her success. She has the flat strokes and the confidence to compete with the 2011 champion, but the question yet to be answered is does she have the nerve to win her very first slam final. Tennis fans will find out this Saturday.