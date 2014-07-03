A pleasant tonic for Brits as Jamie Murray progresses

So, his brother may be out of Wimbledon, but older brother Jamie is progressing nicely in the Mixed Doubles with Casey Dellacqua (Aus - but honourary Brit for this tournament). The 10th seeds were up against the 6th seeds Tecau & Mirza. Considering they have had some long matches so far, this was deemed to be far from easy.

The first set was tight it went to 5-5, then finally Murray and Dellacqua broke serve and then only had to hold on to their own for the first set. They did it! held serve and took the set. The Brits watching were having a great time yellling on a Murray still.

Second set was much quicker for them and they took the match in straight sets, by dowing the 6th seeds 6-3 in the second.

As if that wasn't enough the Wild Card paring of Neal Skupski and Naomi Broady (who have put out seeded players along the way), were up against non seeded Mergea & Svitolina. It didn't start well, they lost the first set 4-6! However, they levelled the match when they took the second set 6-3. So, it was into a final set showdown. With the crowd behind them they settled the match in the final set winning 6-4. So that is 2 lots of Brits (well OK 3 brits and an aussie) into the QF's at wimbledon. As they are in opposite ends of the draw, they could meet in the final!