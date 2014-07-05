ITF Wheelchair Semi-Finals: Houdet & Kunieda progress

So, the only match at Wimbledon today with British interest was the Mens Wheelchair Semi-Finals. This pitched the number 1 seeds Houdet & Kunieda against the wildcards Gordon Reid & Egberink.

The wildcard pair flew out of the blocks and raced to a 4-0 lead before the number 1 seeds had worked out what had hit them. They did manage one game in the set, but were served up a tasty breadstick by Reid/Egberink. Some fantastic tennis took place in this first set, it was great to look.

After the first set, there was a short break while the players went off court for a break, as they need to unstrap etc before they can do so. They came back to resume the 2nd set. The break seemed to work for the No1 seeds as they then flew to a 2-0 lead. At 15-15 in the 3rd game the match was suspended for rain.

After the rain delay, the number 1 seeds resumed where they left off and took a 3-0 lead. This seemed to spur the wildcards into action, and they broke back then held to get close at 3-2. From there it went on serve and the seeded pair closed the set out 6-4, to level the match.

The 3rd set was more of the same from the seeded pair as they romped out to a 4-0 lead. The wildcard pair broke back to make it 4-1 and then held for 5-2, but in the end the top seeds triumped with a 6-2 final set.