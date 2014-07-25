Washington ATP 500 Preview

Having already embraced the golden glow of the Australian sun, the periodically noir setting of Casablanca, and even the famous greens of suburban London, the tantalising concoction of the tennis season finally dips its toes into the land of big thinking and the American Dream, with the beginning of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

Seemingly squeezing every ounce of its powerful influence across the globe, the ATP tour calendar stops at nothing to ensure the glorious, all-embracing sport displays its very best stars in the strangest of places. But, for as random as the season can often feel, with some of the stars in the UAE whilst others tussle it out in Mexico, the North American hard court season signals the start of a consistent period, with the players seriously reducing their air miles.

With the players flaunting their skills and flexing their muscles to hordes of American and Canadian crowds over the coming weeks, they will hope to build upon a hectic early summer – where the players flirt with the mess of the dirt, before being teased by the stains of the greens – as they finally get some consistency under their feet.

Starting in the heartland of America, the ATP 500 tournament in Washington has been fought over since 1969, with the trophy displaying previous winners like Andre Agassi, Jimmy Connors and most recently the powerful Argentinian, Juan Martin Del Potro. Unfortunately, injury has taken its hold over the popular Delpo this season and he sadly will not be able to defend his crown.

Instead, the tournament seems to display a refreshing tendency towards the future, with some of the brightest names in the game descending upon its blue courts between the 28th of July and the 3rd of August. With names such as Milos Raonic, Grigor Dimitrov and Vasek Pospisil all descending upon the blue courts of the capital, the vociferous American crowd is in for a treat.

As he looks to finally secure his maiden ATP 500 crown, having already lost in four finals, the heavy serving Milos Raonic is a man who seems to have a point to prove. Of Slavic heritage, and having recently broken into the top ten, Novak Djokovic recently described the Wimbledon semi-finalist as having ‘one of the best serves on tour.’ But, the gentle giant is more than just his serve, instead, he packs a ferocious forehand, a ever improving touch at the net and never-say-die spirit, evocative of his Slavic ancestors.

But, if he is to finally eradicate the ghosts of the ATP 500 tour, he will have to overcome such stern opposition as the recent Andy Murray-slaying Grigor Dimitrov, the talented Bulgarian with the world at his feet. Having cruised up the ATP World Rankings and having won his maiden ATP 500 title in Mexico, ‘Baby-Fed’ has really come of age in 2014, building upon his ever growing reputation with some big wins and some big performances, including reaching the Wimbledon semi-final, defeating Murray in three, easy sets on route.

These are just two of the standout names from an incredibly talented field, which is made up from all corners of the globe, encompassing some of the biggest talents of the game. From the most successful Japanese player of all time, in Kei Nishikori, who has already won three ATP 500 titles, another rising Canadian in Vasek Pospisil, the mercurial talents of the Frenchman, Richard Gasquet and even the tired old legs of the unstoppable Llyeton Hewitt, the tournament field is packed to the brim with standout talent and standout names.

But, what about the homegrown players? Those who will hope to live up the American traditions and put their name next to the likes of Agassi, Andy Roddick and Michael Chang. The standout American name, as he so often is, will be the rocket serving John Isner. The Marathon Man still remains the highest ranked American as the world number 12, with his nearest compatriot 59 paces below. Having been beaten in last year’s final from a winning position, Isner is likely to be out with a point to prove, but having struggled for form as of late, he may find it hard to usurp those around him.

He will be supported by the talented Jack Sock, who continues to make steady progress – including defeating Isner at Newport recently – and will look to make his mark on an ATP 500 tournament, his number two, the self-defeating Sam Querrey and the up and down, Donald Young; a player who can look world beating one moment, and then no better than a local club player the next.

However, every single one of these players may have to overcome the latest name into the fold. Having been granted a wild card by the Washington organisers, Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic has suddenly rushed to the front of the queue, with his name now favourite to be scribed onto the trophy in just over a week’s time.

The world number five, who has at least reached the semi finals at every Grand

Slam, has won three ATP 500 titles from five finals, and will look to finally win his first ever one on American soil. Playing in Washington for the first time since 2010, the Czech will hope to build upon his best ever run, where he reached the semi-finals in 2005 as an unheralded youngster. He has come a long way since then, and with a hard serving game backed up with a powerful punch, he has the weapons to do damage on paper.

It is sure to be a very interesting and tightly-fought week of competition in the heartland of America. With a host of young names all hungrily staring upward toward a talented field of established pros, it will surely be a true test of where the men’s game is heading.

