Monfils out of Washington

Another week, another withdrawal for Gael Monfils. The unpredictable 27 year old, a fan favourite across the world for his eccentricity on court, pulled out of Atlanta last week, citing a knee injury. His withdrawal was late, angering the tournament director and possibly prompting a fine from the ATP.

It seems that his knee is yet to recover. He today withdrew from Washington, a tournament where he reached the final at in 2011. These two withdrawals mean that he is yet to play since his defeat to Jiri Vesely at Wimbledon, a match which showcased the brilliance and the craziness of the world no. 21. He will now hope to comeback for the Masters 1000 in Canada.

Despite Monfils pulling out, there is still a great field in the American capital, and you can follow it and the entire US Open Series here at VAVEL!