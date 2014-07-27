Monaco and Andujar reach Gstaad Final

After hours and hours of rain, the semi-finals in Gstaad had finally been played.

What a week it was for Juan Monaco. Thanks to his victory today, Juan Monaco will break back into the top 100. The current 105 ranked player defeated Robin Haase in two sets on the score of 6-3 7-6(4). Haase started so strongly the match with a lot of winners and an early break to lead 3-0 but Monaco managed to win 6 games in a row to win the first set 6-3. In the second set, Haase broke Monaco on his first service game but once again, Monaco broke back him and both of them holded their serve to conclude the second set in a tie break won by Pico 7 points to 4.

"At the beginning I didn't play well and he led 3-0," said Monaco. "But I got into the match. I got rhythm and was in control. In the second set, I got a bit nervous as this is my first semi-final of the year. At the end, I relaxed and played my tennis. I am happy to have reached the final. I did not play after Tokyo [last October] for two months. It was not easy. I could not play the way I wanted to. I am happy now that I am in good shape. The victories will come."

Monaco has not played a final match for the last 12 months (Kitzbuhel in 2013). It will be his 19th final.

The second semi-final was 100% Spaniard as Fernando Verdasco (last year runner-up) was opposed to Pablo Andujar. Verdasco led 2-1 before this game and had won the only match on clay but today Pablo Andujar tied to 2-2 as he won this match in three sets 6-3 (2)6-7 6-1. Verdasco struggled a lot with his servet. He served 7 double faults and offered 12 break opportunities to Pablo Andujar. Verdasco asked for a medical time out three times in the match and he seemed to suffer from his left shoulder. Andujar was a bit shaky when he had to serve for the match at 5-3 in the second set with two double faults but he managed to refocus on his game to win the third 6-1.

Andujar and Monaco will relive the joy to play a championship match since a long time and this match is likely to be a tough one as both of them showed solid games all this week.