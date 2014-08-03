Tour de Pologne Stage 1: Hutarovich returns to the top

It was supposed to be a long yet straightforward day in the Tour de Pologne; a break would escape, the race would settle into an easy pattern, they would be caught on the finishing circuit and it would all end in a bunch sprint. Instead the riders had to withstand a trial by the elements, coping first with stifling heat when temperatures of up to 37°C were reported early in the stage, then strong gusting winds followed by a hail storm which brought down trees and caused the temperature to plummet as low as 16°C. On such a tough day it should come as no surprise that it was a veteran who would cope best, as the Belarusian Champion Yauheni Hutarovich claimed his biggest victory since winning a stage during the 2010 Vuelta a Espana.

The finish had been chaotic, a series of crashes had left the peloton in disarray, so much so that when they caught Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), the final breakaway rider, with 1.6km to go, no single team was able to exert control. Giant-Shimano tried to do so on behalf of Luka Mezgec but lacked the necessary strength; instead the riders were spread across the road, with only the smallest of sprint trains in sight. There were two uphill drags inside the final kilometre, the final one taking the riders almost to the line, and it was on that final drag that Hutarovich made his move, emerging from the chaos to claim victory on the line and the race lead. After the race Hutarovich spoke of his desire to hold onto the leaders jersey for as long as he can:

"It’s my second victory at Tour de Pologne and I had a lot of placements here, so I like this race. The sprint today was complicated, with a short uphill sector in the final and the wet road. The final meters were also slightly downhill so I paid attention to keep my place and not be boxed in. Then I launched my sprint and I kept the speed until the end. I have to thank my team for putting me in the best position possible to contest the sprint. Today we had incredible weather: Hot, wind, then rain and hail. Basically everything. Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow on paper there will be room for 2 other sprint finishes. We have a jersey to defend. We will try to go for the victory and to keep the jersey as long as possible.”

A five man break escaped early on featuring Paterski, Matthias Krizek (Cannondale) , Anton Vorobyev (Katusha Team), Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar) and Kamil Gradek (Polish National Team). They were allowed to establish a significant lead, with the gap growing out to 14:40, before Giant-Shimano started to control affairs. The race then fell into the usual rhythm where the peloton controlled the breaks advantage, and with the break soaking up the intermediate sprints.

However that pattern was shattered when the weather turned sour, the storm left branches and other debris all across the road, causing numerousf crashes in the peloton. After that Tinkoff-Saxo took control, keeping Rafal Majka to the fore and out of trouble, while also reeling in the leaders. There was little respite to be found when the race reached the finishing circuit in Bydgoszcz, the weather had improved but the slippery surface proved treacherous; once again riders where spilling onto the ground.

For Hutarovich this stage represented a return to winning ways at the upper echelons of the sport, for the rest of the riders it was merely a question of surviving the elements and hoping to enjoy more favourable conditions on the days ahead.