Theo Bos wins in Rzeszów

The Tour de Pologne finally witnessed a proper bunch sprint finish on stage three, and it was the Dutch sprinter Theo Bos (Belkin Pro Cycling) who proved fastest, beating Luka Mezgec (Giant-Shimano) to the line. It was the seventh win of the season for Bos, but only his first at the World Tour level for almost two years. Belkin ran out of riders at the end but Bos was able to latch onto the wheel of Michael Matthews (Orica GreenEDGE). When Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) launched himself towards the line, Bos was the first to respond, passing Matthews, Modolo and Mezgec on his way to the line.

The former track rider is capable of matching almost any sprinter for speed, but has an unfortunate habit of falling out of contention in the run-up to the sprint. Whether it’s a matter of poor bike handling, a tactical mistake or just plain bad luck, things rarely go right for Bos in the bunch sprints. However when he gets it right he is capable of beating anyone; he got it right today and neither Mezgec, Matthews nor Modolo could match his speed. After the race Bos spoke about his victory:

"The legs were really good I felt on the lap. Yesterday we took control also on the laps with the team, but it was really wide roads. I was full gas all the time so then in the sprint I wasn't strong. But there was one guy in front anyway. Then today we said 'ok maybe it's not wise to take the front again.' But then we heard the roads were really narrow. So we took the front and we can keep it because of all of the corners also. So, I saved a lot of energy. Then in the last lap I had to fight for position. It was a fast circuit, really high speed, so it helped me a lot and I was able to win. I'm happy with my victory today in Poland. There are a lot of people here watching us. For me it's the biggest race I've been to this year. There are many nice people in the streets, really enthusiastic. Sometimes you just ride through the middle of nowhere and there are still people everywhere. It was great. Everyone looks really happy when they see us. As for tomorrow, I know the parcours is really long. I look at the final circuit as something that can be difficult because in the last kilometer there is a roundabout and then the road goes down a bit. It's maybe similar to the first sprint stage. But, I will look at the book closer tomorrow. For now I will enjoy the victory today."

Bjorn Thurau (Team Europcar), Pawel Frankzak (Polish Representative Team), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) formed the break of the day, escaping relatively early in the stage. However after the majority of the sprinters were foiled by the weather on stage one, and the elusive Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on stage two, the sprint teams were unwilling to risk missing out again, so they kept the break on a tight leash.

They were finally caught on the finishing circuit with 11.5km to go and Belkin Pro Cycling took control of the bunch. Working hard that far from the line was a huge show of confidence in Bos, but it was also a tactical misjudgement as they ran out of riders in the closing kilometres. They were saved by some clever racing from Bos, who found the right wheel to follow, but on another day an isolated he would have found himself poorly positioned for the sprint and all that work would have been for naught.

Lotto Belisol and Giant-Shimano led the sprinters into the final kilometre, though the final technical corner caused a crash which disrupted a fair number of riders, taking them out of contention for the sprint. Peter Vakoc finished sfaely within the bunch and retains the race lead.