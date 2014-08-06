Victory for Van Genechten in Katowice

With a terrific surge to the line that took him past the leading sprinters, Jonas Van Genechten (Lotto Belisol) claimed victory on the fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne. It was only the third, and easily the biggest win of his career, and the first outside of Belgium. Van Genechten, 27, has spent much of his career working for other sprinters, rather than seeking personal glory, but he showed enough speed and burst to suggest he should be a featured sprinter more often. After the race Van Genechten spoke of his delight:

“I’m thrilled with this victory, which is definitely the most important of my career. Today the team did a great job and they set me up in the right conditions to bust the sprint. In the final I was in a good position and when the sprint was launched I chose the right timing to come off of the wheels of my adversaries just a few meters from the finish line. It was a very fast sprint which was helped by favorable winds. I hit 80 an hour at the arrival, which was slightly downhill; I practically didn’t get up from the saddle for how fast we were going. For me this is the first time at the Tour de Pologne and I’m impressed by the affection and how much the race is followed. I had already come to Poland for a Cities Trip some time ago, but I have to say that this day will be forever etched in my memory.”

Working on behalf of Luka Mezgec, it was Giant-Shimano sprinter Nikias Arndt who led out the sprint and the fight to follow his wheel was hotly contested. Mezgec found himself squeezed off Arndt’s wheel by Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana), but was able to latch on to Modolo’s wheel in turn. Modolo and Guarnieri launched their sprints first, and then Mezgec, who had to adjust his line to move past his team mate Arndt. However none of them had an answer for Van Genechten, who showed terrific burst to come from far behind, swing past them on the left and hold his speed through to the line.

A five man break had escaped early in the day featuring Boris Vallée (Lotto Belisol), Alexander Rybakov (Katusha Team), Jerome Cousin (Team Europcar), Branislau Samoilau (CCC Polsat Polkowice) & Andrei Solomennikov (Rusvelo). They stayed clear of the pack for an extended period but the presence of Vallée and Samoilau made it a dangerous break for the race leader Petr Vakoc, forcing his Omega Pharma-Quick Step to shut them down eventually.

The next break to form featured Josh Edmondson (Team Sky), Mateusz Taciak (CCC Polsat Polkowice) and Matthias Krizek (Cannondale), but it wasn’t allowed to establish a useful advantage. Jerome Cousin and Przemysław Kasperkiewicz (Polish Representative Team) bridged over with 30km to go, and kicked away when the buch was bearing down behind; Kasperkiewicz was the last to be caught by the Belkin led peloton, just as the race reached the final 10km.

Although the break was caught, the sprint teams still had their work cut out for them as a series of riders launched themselves off the front of the peloton in an attempt to emulate Taylor Phinney’s superb victory in Katowice last year. Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice) was the first, before Angelo Tulik (Europcar), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing) and Tobias Ludvigsson (Giant-Shimano) all tried their luck.

The final such attack came just 1.5km from the line, as Thor Hushovd (BMC Racing Team) powered clear on an uphill section, but it was a short lived attack as Orica-GreenEDGE were quick to respond. From there it was all about the startling speed of Jonas Van Genechten as he swept past the other sprinters on his way to the line.