Majka makes his move

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) picked up where he left off in the Tour de France, claiming the first summit victory of this race along with a handy time bonification; leaving Majka with a small advantage over all of his main rivals and perfectly placed to take control of the race tomorrow. Majka’s Tinkoff-Saxo team mates had taken control of the race on the penultimate climb, controlling the pace, leading the descent and driving the peloton on the final ascent of the race, largely through the efforts of Rory Sutherland.

With 3km remaining Majka’s support was gone and Fabio Aru (Astana) took up the pace setting initially before Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) hit the front. As the race approached the final kilometre Pieter Weening (Orica GreenEDGE) launched a strong enough attack to break costless from the remaining peloton. Andrey Amador (Movistar) countered, dragging the bunch behind him and setting things up for Benat Intxausti (Movistar) to launch for the line. Gianluca Brambilla (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) briefly moved into the lead, before fading as Majka stormed up the outside to take victory. It was Majka’s first victory in his home race and one he will savour, as admitted after the race:

“Thank you to my teammates because they did a great job. We pulled on the last climb and also the first climb. Also we had one of our guys in the breakaway, so we controlled the race. But tomorrow is difficult, so I don't know how I'll feel. But today, I have to say I'm tired as this was not to easy. The climb was so fast, in a big gear. Maybe I won because I have a lot of motivation from all the Polish supporters on the road screaming my name. I'm so happy because I came to this race especially for them. It's perfect, I'm so happy. Ten years there's no win at Tour de Pologne from a Polish guy, but of course I do it just like at the Tour de France when I won two stages as a Polish rider. So tomorrow we will again need to fight, but I am not sure how I will feel. I know the final time trial because the course is only 20 kilometers from my home but first of all we will see tomorrow. For the moment I want to enjoy this victory with my great team."

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek factory Racing), Marco Haller (Katusha Team), Sebastian Lander (BMC Racing Team), Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale), Jimmy Engoulvent (Team Europcar) and Pawel Bernas (Polish Representative Team), formed the eight strong break of the day. They escaped early but were never given much of an advantage, the time bonus on the line was too important to allow the breakaway to contest the stage win.

Once the race reached the finishing circuit, which featured the ascent of the day’s main climb, a number of riders took the opportunity to bridge over to the breakaway group. Christian Meier (Orica GreenEDGE) was one such rider and he was able to power clear of all the other escapees and led the race over the penultimate climb, before being caught at the foot of the final climb.

Petr Vakoc (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) battled hard to remain in the leader’s jersey, clinging on to the leading group on the final climb for as long as he possibly could, and then using the flatter section before the finish to recoup lost time, holding onto the race lead by one solitary second. He will be very hard pressed to hold off Majka on tomorrow’s brutal stage, but his impressive effort today ensures he will be able to enjoy wearing the Gold Jersey for one more stage. After the race Vakoc spoke of how challenging it had been to keep the jersey.

“It was a really hard finish. At 5 kilometers to go I was still with the front group pushing as hard as I could. I tried to limit my losses. I did that climb before only the opposite way. I knew it would be really challenging but I had a chance to keep the jersey. When I crossed the line I saw that the time gap was 27 seconds, but then they told me that I lost the jersey. So, I was disappointed and went to the hotel. I went to take a shower but first I opened Twitter and I saw that there was actually enough of a gap where I actually kept the lead. So it was a really nice surprise and I’m happy I can wear this jersey for another stage. I have to thank my teammates for again taking good care of me today to give me a chance to fight.”