Toronto Masters Day 4 Preview
Milos Raonic will play for a spot in the quarter-finals at his home tournament. Source: Canada.com

There have been some superb matches so far this week at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, and day 4 promises to bring more of the same, as third round action begins.

Third seed Stanislas Wawrinka kicks things off on Centre Court as he faces Kevin Anderson of South Africa. Wawrinka had a difficult first match against Benoit Paire, winning 4-6 6-3 7-6(2). Paire was striking his backhand extremely well and causing all sorts of problems for the world no. 4. The Frenchman held a match point when Wawrinka served at 4-5 in the third set, but a big serve down the ‘T' got him out of jail, as he went on to win the match. Anderson also found himself a set down in his opener against Thanasi Kokkinakis. The teenager from Australia claimed the first set 6-4, before the more experienced Anderson got the momentum back, winning the last two sets 6-2 6-3. He then came up against the charismatic Fabio Fognini in the second round. After a tight first set went the way of Anderson, 7-5, the Italian couldn’t stay in the match mentally, with a 6-2 second set signalling a straight sets victory for the big man. Anderson and Wawrinka have met this year already, on the hard courts of Indian Wells, with the former upsetting the latter, 7-6(1) 4-6 6-1. Before that meeting, Wawrinka had won all three of their matchups, all on hard courts, however they were all competitive. This is by no means going to be easy for Wawrinka, with Anderson on his favourite surface. If the serve gets going, an upset could well and truly be on the cards. Either way, a high quality match is to be expected for the Canadian fans.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will play second on Centre Court against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 13th seed, from France. These two have had one of the more one-sided head-to-heads over the past three years, with Djokovic claiming the last 10 matches, 9 of them in straight sets. They have met twice in 2014, both at Grand Slam level, with Djokovic winning 6-1 6-4 6-1 at Roland Garros and then 6-3 6-4 7-6(5) a few weeks later at Wimbledon. Tsonga has had to get past two compatriots to reach this battle with Djokovic, first defeating Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-6(3) 6-1 and then Jeremy Chardy 7-6(6) 6-4. Novak Djokovic endured an intense, enthralling clash with another Frenchman – Gael Monfils – in his first match. After a convincing 6-2 first set, Monfils brought his tricks out of the bag, taking the second 7-6(4), before a tight third set saw Djokovic win in another tiebreak. Tsonga doesn’t look like he has enough firepower this season to stop the trend of his recent meetings with Djokovic, as the Serb looks set to progress to the quarter-finals.