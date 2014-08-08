Rogers Cup WTA: Quarterfinal Preview

A scintillating Rogers Cup moves into its final stages, with a host of standout names gearing up to take to the courts of Montreal in a bid to claim the Canadian crown. On a busy day, Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka will all be vying for a quarterfinal place.

The day begins with some aplomb, with best friends Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams facing off for the first time in over a year. Having only beaten the much fancied Williams once, a straight sets win in Miami two years ago, the former world number one will have to rely upon her new found form to usurp the current top of the table.

Williams, meanwhile, will look to build upon a strong couple of weeks, as she continues to improve a miserable season, by her own strong standards. Having failed to reach the quarterfinals of any of the Grand Slams, she will look to continue her impressive form on the American hard courts, having beaten Angelique Kerber in last week’s Stanford final.

But, she comes up against a fiercely determined Caroline Wozniacki, fresh from winning her first trophy of the year in Istanbul, and playing her best tennis for several years. With both players yet to drop a set, they are sure to be fresh, and are sure to provide a fascinating encounter.

If Serena is the victor, she may well set up a monumental contest against her sister, Venus, who will have to overcome Carla Suarez Navarro to set up the sibling battle.

Suarez Navarro, who upset Maria Sharapova to make it through, will be hoping to continue her impressive run of form against the seven-time Grand Slam winner. With the Spaniard leading the American 2-1, and having already beaten Venus in Rome this year in straight sets, the Montreal crowd are sure to be in for a closer contest, with the consistent Venus looking to win her second title of the year.

In the other half of the draw, two of the tournament's surprise packages go head-to-head, with the young American Coco Vandeweghe taking on Ekaterina Makarova of Russia. Vandeweghe, who has come of age in 2014 with a fluid attacking game and a fearlessness to approach the net, has gone from strength to strength in her superb season. Having won her maiden WTA title in June as a qualifier, and beaten the likes of Garbine Muguruza, Jie Zheng and Sam Stosur, the talented youngster has continued her rich vein of form, defeating Jelena Jankovic in a topsy-turvy match to set up the contest with the Russian.

‘I’ve been making progress in each and every tournament this year.’ Vandeweghe told the WTA website. ‘I won my first title…and I am really happy how my season is going.’ If her later tweet is anything to go by, Vandeweghe is clearly making the most of her new found success.

Makarova meanwhile comes into the contest on the back of upsetting Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the previous round. The top twenty ranked Russian, who is playing her best ever tennis, has reached the quarterfinals at every Grand Slam apart from the US Open. Having defeated Kvitova in three tight sets, the Russian will be hoping to finally complete the quartet on the American courts.

And the winner of the contest between the two unheralded players left in the draw will set up a glamour contest with either the returning Victoria Azarenka, or the elegant Pole, Agnieszka Radwanska, with both players hoping to finally win their first tournament of the year.