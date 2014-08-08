Rogers Cup WTA: Quarterfinal Preview
Best friends, Wozniacki and Serena Williams, are just one of the standout ties in Montreal (photo courtesy of tennisworldUSA)

A scintillating Rogers Cup moves into its final stages, with a host of standout names gearing up to take to the courts of Montreal in a bid to claim the Canadian crown. On a busy day, Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Victoria Azarenka will all be vying for a quarterfinal place.

The day begins with some aplomb, with best friends Caroline Wozniacki and Serena Williams facing off for the first time in over a year. Having only beaten the much fancied Williams once, a straight sets win in Miami two years ago, the former world number one will have to rely upon her new found form to usurp the current top of the table.