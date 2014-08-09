Toronto Day 5 Night Session Round-up

Local hero, Milos Raonic, was first-up in the night session as he played fellow big server Feliciano Lopez. The pair had met three times previously, with Raonic leading the H2H 2-1. Lopez got the better of the Canadian on the clay courts of Madrid in 2011, with Raonic defeating the world no. 25 twice in 2013. Raonic had come through a couple of three-setters to get to this quarter-final, defeating Jack Sock 4-6 7-6(2) 7-6(4) and Julien Benneteau 6-3 4-6 6-4. Lopez had to win three matches to reach this stage, defeating Roberto Bautista-Agut 7-6(7) 6-3, Tim Smyczek 7-5 6-4 and Tomas Berdych 3-6 6-3 6-4.

In a match where few breaks of serve were expected, Raonic was under pressure almost from the word go. He came back from 15-40 in his second service game to hold, and then in the fifth game, at 2-2, he found himself broken to love. Lopez was changing it up, giving the Canadian different looks. His chipped slice shots which had Raonic reaching for the ball, his constant serve-volleying and desire to get to the net whenever possible didn’t allow Raonic to get into an early rhythm. The Spaniard didn’t face much pressure on his own serve as he raced to a 5-3 lead. Raonic was also eager to get to the net, and built momentum on serve with consecutive love holds, forcing the lefty to serve it out. Lopez was up to the task, with a comfortable hold giving him the first set 6-4, in 32 minutes.

The second set continued on where the first left off, with big serving and solid net play leading to easy holds for both players. No player lost more than one point on serve for the first eight games of the set. Raonic was barely able to get into a rally on the Lopez serve, with many returns dumped into the net as he struggled to adapt to the different angles provided by the left-hander. Lopez fancied himself when he got into a rally on his opponent’s serve, and there was a look of dismay every time he lost a 50-50, knowing the difference between winning and losing the set if it ended up going to a tiebreak. The set certainly did go to a tiebreak, with execution to be the deciding factor in whether the match ended there or went to a decider – it was obvious which outcome the (majority) of the crowd wanted. Lopez chipped beautifully with the backhand slice, getting into the net and drawing the error, getting the minibreak after the first point. A double fault at 2-0 saw Raonic go back on serve, and the crowd were joyous, spurring their charge on. Raonic was unable to keep the advantage however, pushing a forehand wide to hand Lopez the minibreak back, with the Spaniard ahead *3-2. The let-cord was friendly to the Canadian, with his return tipping over and sending the competitors to the chair all square. Two aces later and Raonic went ahead 5-4, with pressure now resting firmly on the Spaniard’s shoulders. Lopez charged to the net, but a tentative half-volley into the tape gave the crowd, and Raonic, new life. Raonic was forced to serve it out, and what a set point it was. Raonic came to the net and hit a smash, with the crowd cheering, thinking their man had won it, however Lopez’ lob landed in, forcing Raonic back, and Lopez seized the opportunity, charging forward, however he slipped when hitting his volley, spraying it long, and it was one set apiece.

The first four games of the third set were uneventful, with easy holds all round. The fifth game saw a couple of poor missed volleys and a double fault, which put Lopez down 0-40, gifting Raonic his first break point opportunities of the match. The Spaniard responded well, firing down big serves and finishing them off with volleys to snuff out the chances as quickly as they had come. Lopez couldn’t convert on his own game point, and found himself down break point again. He saved that but again missed an opportunity to hold, with a real Jekyll and Hyde game from the Spaniard. For the next ten points, Lopez would play a poor point at deuce, and then a good one when down break point, saving five in a row and eventually holding for 3-2. All up Raonic had nine chances in that game, but was unable to convert; Lopez had weathered the storm. Another hold each saw the score reach 4-3, with Raonic serving. A forehand error from the Canadian, backed up by a double fault, saw him go down 0-30 and then 15-40. Lopez did what his opponent couldn’t do – converted on his opportunities – and broke serve, much to the dismay of the pro-Raonic crowd. The Spaniard had no trouble closing out the match, holding to love to book himself a spot in the semi-finals. Disappointment for Raonic, who couldn’t live up to last year’s efforts in Montreal, but it was a superb serving performance from Feliciano Lopez, who continues to have a strong second half to the season.

Image: Feliciano Lopez and his team celebrating after the Spaniard's win. Source: Rogers Cup Toronto Twitter.

Roger Federer walked out onto Centre Court on his 33rd birthday, ready to take on David Ferrer, his quarter-final opponent at the Rogers Cup. This has been a nightmare of a matchup for Ferrer in the past, with Federer holding a 15-0 record over the Spaniard. Furthermore, Ferrer has won just three sets against the world no. 3 in their history, and only one set on hard court. The Spaniard recorded wins over Michael Russell and Ivan Dodig, both in three sets, to reach this stage, while Federer defeated Peter Polansky and Marin Cilic, the latter in a near three hour match yesterday.

Prolonged aggression and an error-costless match were the only ways Ferrer could win this match, and he started out aggressively. Four unforced errors later and he had been broken to love in the opening game – ominous signs of what was to come. The Spaniard fought back however, breaking Federer straight away to even things up at 1-1. A seven minute game at 2-2 went the way of Federer, and from then on it was smooth sailing, with the 2nd seed winning the set 6-3 in 36 minutes, courtesy of some simply stunning pickups during his many forays to the net.

Much like the first set, Federer got off to a fast start in the second, getting a 2-0 lead, perhaps due to the crowd singing him 'Happy birthday' in the break.

#Federer serenaded by his Toronto @rogerscup fans #HappyBirthday

Ferrer hit back, breaking serve and holding to make it 2-2 with some good shot making. Ferrer hung tough, not hitting many errors during his service games, however he was simply unable to win more than the odd point off his own racquet – and Roger Federer isn’t going to hand you the match on a platter. Errors were creeping into the birthday boy’s game however, with a wide forehand from Federer and a successful net venture from Ferrer creating two break points at 4-4. Ferrer secured the break, and now had a chance to serve for the set. More unforced errors from Federer’s racquet allowed Ferrer to hold to love, and win his first set against Federer for four years. Once again, a decider would be needed to determine the winner in Toronto – the seventh three-set match on Centre Court in a row!

Federer was serving first and committed two unforced errors to go down 0-30, the momentum was well and truly in Ferrer’s favour and the Swiss star looked out of sorts. However those errors woke him up as he went on to hold and put the pressure back on his opponent. Federer was forced to save a break point at 2-2 but held to edge ahead 3-2 and then conjured up a break point of his own the very next game. A forehand error from the Spaniard saw Federer go ahead 4-2, a couple of holds away from a semi-final spot. Federer navigated his way through a tricky game, holding for 5-2, with Ferrer picking up a code violation for smashing his racquet on a drinks bin after failing to chase down a drop volley. Ferrer forced Federer to serve it out, holding for 5-3, but there was to be no denying him of the win. After an hour and 53 minutes, Federer was victorious, finishing it off with a smash, 6-3 4-6 6-3. He joins Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Grigor Dimitrov and Lopez in the semis, with the latter his next opponent.

Another fantastic day of tennis, with all four quarter-finals going the distance, and there is sure to be some superb matches to come in the semi-finals tomorrow!