Federer Cruises Past Lopez in Toronto

The night session brought the second semi-final of the Toronto Masters, with 2nd seed Roger Federer taking on Feliciano Lopez. Lopez had been playing terrific tennis to reach the semis, defeating Roberto Bautista-Agut, Tim Smyczek, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic. Federer hadn’t been playing entirely convincing tennis himself. After blowing past Peter Polansky in the second round, he was pushed by both Marin Cilic and David Ferrer, with concentration lapses an issue. Like against Ferrer in the quarters, Federer was tonight playing someone he had never lost to before, with a dominant 10-0 H2H against Lopez.

Federer had the honours of serving first, holding to love with a fine display of tennis. It was clear from the get-go that Lopez had a completely different mindset against Federer than he did against Raonic yesterday. The Spaniard was much more reluctant to get into rallies with Federer, charging to the net whenever possible, not having the same advantage on the ground that he did during his win over the Canadian. That was apparent in the fourth game, with Lopez serving at 1-2. Federer was able to beat Lopez when the latter came to the net, and quickly went up 0-40. The world no. 25 had been prolific at saving break points throughout the week, with 27 of 29 saved, and he continued his good form in that regard, denying Federer the early break and getting to game point. Much like the fifth game in the third set against Raonic, it was a back and forth game, with game points for Lopez and break points for Federer. After failing to convert on his first 6 opportunities, Federer made it lucky number 7, going up 3-1, and quickly making that 4-1. Lopez was again under pressure in his next service game, saving another break point and taking over 7 minutes to hold serve. For the fourth time, Federer had a comfortable hold, and Lopez was forced to serve to stay in the set at 2-5. The match continued in the same fashion, with Lopez struggling to hold. Federer had a set point in that game, but a delightful backhand volley from Lopez brought it back to deuce, and eventually Federer was called upon to serve it out. He did comfortably, taking the set 6-3.

For Lopez to have any chance in the second set he would have to get more first serves in, as he only got 36% of them in for the first set. He also needed to figure out a way to get into the serve of his opponent, having won just four points on the Federer serve. Getting broken in the opening game of the set was not something Lopez could afford to do – yet he managed to let it happen – missing an open court forehand right at the net to hand Federer the break on a silver platter. He had a sniff on Federer’s serve the very next game courtesy of some loose errors, getting to deuce, but the world no. 3 got the hold, extending his lead to 2-0. Lopez got himself on the board with a comfortable hold, and then took an injury timeout at the changeover to get some work done on his neck and shoulder area. Federer provided some great excitement in his next service game, pulling out a ‘tweener’ midpoint, however Lopez didn’t give his opponent the satisfaction of winning the point, charging to the net to close it out. Federer continued to give Lopez nothing on serve, striking aces and taking control of the vast majority of rallies.

Lopez kept serving at a low percentage, making it difficult to get quick holds and build any sort of momentum. One crowd member tried to spur the Spaniard on, yelling “We love you too, Lopez”, after another fan had just called out “Marry me, Roger”. Lopez held, keeping in touch at 4-3 down, but a love hold from Federer increased that lead again, with the Spaniard serving to stay in the match. Lopez was up to the challenge, holding, and putting the onus on Federer to close it out. Lopez had a chance, getting a look at three consecutive second serves, but was only able to win one of them, and once Federer found his range with the first serve, it was 40-15 and two match points to the Swiss star. A forehand struck wide took the score to 40-30, but Federer didn’t falter again, knocking Lopez out with an ace. The fireworks rained overhead as the crowd got what they wanted – Federer into the final in Toronto.

The gulf in the groundstroke department was simply too large for Lopez to have any sort of influence on the match, and it was smooth sailing for Federer, as he won 6-3 6-4 in one hour and twenty-three minutes. A great week of tennis for Feliciano Lopez, but Federer was simply too good. He goes on to face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final, with some exquisite tennis to be expected!