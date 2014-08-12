ATP Cincinnati Masters Day 3 Preview
The Cincinnati Masters continues today, with plenty of fine tennis action in store! Source: crosport.hr

After a rain-interrupted day 2 at the Western and Southern Open, day 3 looks like it will be fine, which makes for a bumper day of tennis with the top seeds kicking off their campaigns at the Masters 1000 event.

Fresh off his unexpected triumph at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga looks to continue his form in Ohio when he takes on Mikhail Youzhny. Tsonga defeated Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Grigor Dimitrov and Roger Federer, along with Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Jeremy Chardy, to win the title last week, dropping just one set along the way. It was his first title since winning Marseille in early 2013, and should do wonders for his confidence after a sub-par 2014 to date. Youzhny has seemed to hit the wall in 2014, sporting an 11-17 record. He played Toronto last week, losing to Fabio Fognini in straight sets, and has just three wins on hard court for the year. Provided there is no ‘championship hangover’ for Tsonga, he should comfortably account for the Russian in this one.

Predition: Tsonga in two sets

Novak Djokovic has never won Cincinnati before, and Gilles Simon is the first obstacle he must navigate past should he wish to add a new trophy to his sufficiently-sized cabinet. The top seed here is coming off a third round loss to Tsonga at Toronto, 2-6 2-6, where he looked considerably off his game – taking nothing away from the strong performance the Frenchman put in. Simon also lost in the third round in Toronto, defeating Dominic Thiem 3-6 6-4 6-0 and losing to Tommy Robredo 5-7 4-6. Djokovic and Simon have met eight times, with the H2H 7-1 in favour of the current world no. 1. Simon’s one victory came in their first battle, back in 2008. They most recently faced each other at Wimbledon this year, with Djokovic taking the chocolates 6-4 6-2 6-4. Simon easily took care of Bernard Tomic in his opener here, winning 6-3 6-2, but faces a much sterner task today. Should he win in Cincinnati, Djokovic will become the first ever player to complete the Career Golden Masters (see video below); an incredible achievement if he manages to pull it off.

Prediction: Djokovic in two sets