Federer dominates Raonic, reaches Cincinnati final

It was a battle of the old guard, represented by their leader, Roger Federer, against the youth brigade, represented by Milos Raonic, the highest ranked player under 25 years of age. The exquisite shot-making and delightful net play of Federer waged war against the brute strength and thunderous serving of Raonic, in what was an eye-catching battle. As is generally the case when Roger Federer plays, this semi-final clash at the Western and Southern Open was be the headlining act, with night session ticket holders in great anticipation of what was to be a thrilling encounter. Federer held a 5-0 H2H advantage coming in, winning their most recent clash, which took place at Wimbledon this year, 6-4 6-4 6-4. Raonic had one tough match on his route to the semis in Cincinnati, sandwiched between two dominant displays. He defeated wildcard, Robby Ginepri, 6-2 6-2, Steve Johnson 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(4), and then Fabio Fognini 6-1 6-0. Federer had a much tougher path, defeating Vasek Pospisil 7-6(4) 5-7 6-2, Gael Monfils 6-4 4-6 6-3, and most recently Andy Murray 6-3 7-5. Raonic was searching for his first Masters 1000 title, would this be an opportunity for him to defeat Federer for the first time and reach the final? Or would Federer remind his youthful opponent which of them had won 17 Grand Slam titles?

Federer had the honours and 42 seconds into the match, he was ahead 1-0, with four unreturnable serves leading to the quickest hold of the tournament. It became clear very fast that Raonic would need to get a large amount of first serves in to win the match. His first two service points were won on the back of first serves, but he missed his next four, losing all of them to be broken – not the start he was hoping for. Another love hold for Federer – this time in just over a minute – and it was 3-0 to the five-time Cincinnati champion. Raonic called on his cannon of a serve, and it responded, as he got on the board with an easy hold, but his opponent continued being untouchable on serve, winning a third consecutive service game to love. The pair traded holds, Federer once again not dropping a point, forcing the Canadian to serve to stay in the set. After a long game, which included a scorching 229km/h ace from Raonic, Federer broke courtesy of a double fault, claiming the opening set 6-2. Federer didn’t drop a service point for the set, and frustrated his opponent with chip replies to the Raonic serve. The Canadian would have to work on his movement and returning if he was to challenge Federer.

He started positively in the second set, getting more aggressive on return and creating his first break point opportunity of the match – only his second chance ever against the Swiss man. However the world no. 3 wasn’t giving away his momentum that easily, digging out the hold. That game served a purpose, showing Federer that Raonic would fight, and the Canadian continued putting pressure on his opponent’s serve, getting to deuce again and then to 30 in the next couple of games. A couple of love holds of his own helped to build confidence as the score moved along to 3-3. Raonic then jumped ahead *0-30 on Federer’s serve, but couldn’t garner a break point as the Swiss man went ahead 4-3. The Canadian raced to 40-15 and looked set to hold a fourth consecutive game, however an unlucky letcord and then a fantastic passing shot brought the score to deuce. Federer pressed, using his backhand slice to great effect, and secured the break to serve for the match. Raonic, fighting for his life, attacked and charged to the net, winning the opening point to go up *0-15. Federer then won three of the next four, setting up match point, which was saved by the Canadian. The struggle didn’t last long, however, with Federer earning another match point and closing the semi-final out, 6-2 6-3.

It was far and away Roger Federer’s best performance for the week, with the 2nd seed moving onto the final, his 6th here in Cincinnati, where he will play David Ferrer. A disappointing end to Raonic’s campaign here in Cincinnati, with his performance showcasing the gulf that remains for him to cross in order to reach the top four. Not the blockbuster the fans were looking for, but a dominant display from the man many were hoping would win.