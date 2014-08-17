Federer dominates Raonic, reaches Cincinnati final
Roger Federer too good for Milos Raonic in Cincinnati. Source: india.com

It was a battle of the old guard, represented by their leader, Roger Federer, against the youth brigade, represented by Milos Raonic, the highest ranked player under 25 years of age. The exquisite shot-making and delightful net play of Federer waged war against the brute strength and thunderous serving of Raonic, in what was an eye-catching battle. As is generally the case when Roger Federer plays, this semi-final clash at the Western and Southern Open was be the headlining act, with night session ticket holders in great anticipation of what was to be a thrilling encounter. Federer held a 5-0 H2H advantage coming in, winning their most recent clash, which took place at Wimbledon this year, 6-4 6-4 6-4. Raonic had one tough match on his route to the semis in Cincinnati, sandwiched between two dominant displays. He defeated wildcard, Robby Ginepri, 6-2 6-2, Steve Johnson 6-7(7) 6-3 7-6(4), and then Fabio Fognini 6-1 6-0. Federer had a much tougher path, defeating Vasek Pospisil 7-6(4) 5-7 6-2, Gael Monfils 6-4 4-6 6-3, and most recently Andy Murray 6-3 7-5. Raonic was searching for his first Masters 1000 title, would this be an opportunity for him to defeat Federer for the first time and reach the final? Or would Federer remind his youthful opponent which of them had won 17 Grand Slam titles?