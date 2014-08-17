Cincinnati Finals Live Coverage

This is it ! The 2014 Western & Southern Financial Group Masters is finished. It was my first live coverage and I would like to thank every one who followed me through this tennis evening. Feel costless to follow me on twitter @CocoMcEnroe if you want to ask me questions and stay tuned on Vavel for the last tennis news.

Federer : "my kids are gonna be happy as I am bringing a bigger trophy home"

Game Set and Match ! After an overrule from the french referee, Roger Federer decides to challenge and the ball is out ! 6-3 1-6 6-2. Federer is now leading 16-0 against the Spaniard. Federer will be tough to beat at New-York but he will need to stay focus during the whole match if he wants to have a chance to win an other Grand Slam. Federer won his 22th M1000 of his career.

3 championship points for the Swiss 0-40.

5-2 Winners after winners, aces after aces, Federer is now untouchable on his serve. Ferrer will have to serve to stay in the match. This service game lasts 90 seconds.

4-2 What a backhand winner from Federer which slides on the line 30-30. Ferrer explodes on his forehand and it's a break point for the Swiss. Ferrer saves the second break opportunities with an ace. With a cross court passing shot Federer gets an other chance to break. Ferrer saved 4 break points in this service game.

4-1 Federer is serving so well at the moment 40-0. Federer consolidates the break on a forehand volley.

3-1 Federer gets the first break opportinities in this set 15-40 with a great winner return. Federer won the second break point on a dropshot winner ! Federer with the break.

2-1 Easy service game for the Swiss with 4 first serves.

1-1 Ferrer starts with a double fault 0-15, his 3rd one in this match. Federer is hitting with more intensity now 30-30. Ferrer win this game with a serve on the line that Federer can't return.

1-0 Federer starts the 3rd set with an ace 15-0. At 30-30 and after a double fault, Federer serves an other ace. Game Federer.

And we will have a third set in this 2014 Cincinnati Final.

6-3 1-6 - Federer to serve.

6-1 First rally won by Federer in this second set 0-15. Ferrer struggles to win this service game : deuce. Ferrer saved a break point and managed to hold his service game to win the second set : 6-1.

5-1 30-40 now and first set point for Ferrer. Federer saves the set point with a serve-volley. Federer tries the dropshot but Ferrer is too fast and pass the Swiss : second set point. Federer saves it with a "Come On". Federer is now on the scoreboard in this second set. Ferrer will serve for the set.

5-0 15 points won by the Spaniard on the last 17 ... Federer is missing everything.

4-0 (break) Terrific service game from the Swiss. Ferrer is now leading 4-0 with a double break.

3-0 Federer missed an easy volley 30-15. Too many errors from the Swiss and Ferrer leads 3 games to love in the second set.

2-0 (break) Federer is now in danger 0-30 with two unforced errors. Ferreris now leading -40 on the Swiss serve thanks to a backdand passing shot. Federer saves the three with authority : deuce. Federer struggled for the second time of the match on his serve but this time he did not manage to hold. Ferrer leads 2-0.

1-0 Ferrer starts the second set with an ace 15-0. Federer is very solid now and Ferrer hits too many errors 30-30. Ferrer saves a break point thanks to a strong first serve : deuce. Perfect forehand winner from the Swiss, 2nd break opportunity already in this second set. Federer had 4 break opportunities but he missed them all. Game Ferrer.

Federer leads 1 set to 0. Ferrer to serve.

6-3 Ferrer is now leading 0-30 on the Swiss serve with two huge points : a lob winner and and a passing shot. Federer hits a forehand into the net and has his first break opportunities 0-40. Federer saves them all : deuce. Federer can't control his forehand, it's too long : 4th break points. The Swiss saves hit with a great first serve that Ferrer can't return. It's now a set point for Federer. Federer won the first set by hitting a nice volley.

5-3 (break) One of the first forehand error from the Spaniard 0-15. Double fault now 0-30. What a defense skill from Federer but it's not enough to win the point 15-30. Federer has 2 oppotunities to break as Ferrer is hitting too long with his forehand. A second double fault gives the break to Federer. Federer will now serve for the first set.

4-3 Federer seems to be unbreakable as he never conceived more than one point after 4 service games.

3-3 Ferrer controls his service games with his solid forehand for the moment. He puts a lot of intensity in his shots and Federer can't control them.

3-2 Ferrer does not find the solution on the Swiss serve. 16 points won on 17 behind his first serve.

2-2 Federer run to the net as soon as he can and it gives him some points at the moment 0-15. Ferrer is hitting very well with his forehand and he managed to hold to 15.

2-1 Federer is the more aggressive player, no surprise here. His serve is working well and it's an other easy game for the Swiss.

1-1 Backhand winner for Federer and a backhand error from Ferrer 0-30. Ferrer ties the game 30-30 thanks to a nice first serve. Ferrer hold to 30.

1-0 Easy game for Federer to start the match. First ace for Federer to win the game.

Federer on serve.

Ferrer and Federer are now on court ! I am so excited to see if Federer will win an other M1000.

Titile #62 on the WTA circuit for Serena Williams and she will be the one to beat at the 2014 US Open Championships.

I hope you enjoyed this live as it was my first live coverage. Stay tuned for the ATP Cincinnati Final which will opposed Roger Federer to David Ferrer.

6-1 (Game Set and Match) What a service game to win the championship title ! 6-4 6-1 ! Serena Williams won the US Series and will be the number one favorite for the 2014 US Open Championship !

Serena Williams is now cruising to the victory with a set and a double break.

5-1 (break) Williams is now in real control 15-30. Great rally from both players but Williams is now just too good 15-40.

Crucial game now for Ivanovic.

4-1 Hold to love for Serena in less than two minutes.

Ivanovic will have to rise her game very quickly or she will lose this one in two sets.

3-1 (break) Too many errors from Ivanovic 0-30. Serena Williams has now 3 break points opportunities thanks to a double fault. Williams takes the second one on a forehand winner.

2-1 It's now Serena who is in danger on her service game 0-30. Ivanovic missed a really good opportunity to have 2 break points on a net volley right into the net 30-30. Deuce. Ace #9 gives Williams a game point. Williams won the game on a too long shot from Ivanovic.

1-1 What a winner return from Serena 0-30. Ana is already in danger. Ana tied the game thanks to a smash and an error. Game point Ivanovic with a serve on the player. Ivanovic won the rally and won the game.

1-0 Serena missed an easy net volley 0-15. Once again Serena won the points thanks to her strong serve and she takes the lead in this second serve.

It will now be very hard to Ivanovic to win this match as Serena Williams is full of confidence right now with the first set in her pocket. Let's hope Ivanovic can recover from this.

6-4 (break) And a second double faults gives the point and the set to Serena Williams.

Nice return from Serena 0-30. Ivanovic carefully played a backhand winner 15-30. What a time for throwing a double ... 2 set points for Serena.

5-4 Second double faults from Serena 15-15. Thanks to her serve Serena won this service game to 15. Ivanovic will have to serve to stay in the set now.

4-4 2 balls in the net from Serena and Ivanovic leads 30-0. What a point at 30-15, both hits very well with nice angles and Ivanovics has now 2 game points. Ivanovic holds thanks to an error from Serena.

4-3 Easy game for Serena as Ivanovic made a lot of unforced errors now. She won the game with an ace on her second serve.

3-3 (breaks) 3 break points opportunities for Serena. Serena hits a forehand winner to break to love Ivanovic.

2-3 Too many errors from Serena at the moment. Ivanovic has made the better start as she hitting and serving very well. Williams is too passive and gives a break point to Ana but she saves this one with an ace. Deuce. Forehand error leads to an other break point for Ana. Saved once again thanks to a winner from Serena. Deuce. Ivanovic hits a nice passing and has her 3rd break point opportinity but she missed it. Deuce. Game point Williams thanks to a nice first serve. Ivanovic hits the net cord. Game Serena Williams.

1-3 First double for Ivanovic 0-15. Strong returns from Serena 15-40. Serena missed her first break opportunities. Deuce. Once again Ivanovic won the points thanks to some great serves and forehand winners.

1-2 First ace for Serena and a winner forehand 30-0. Both are hitting strongly into the ball but with more intensity Ana made the point with a forehand winner 30-15. Ana hit the ball into the net and Williams is now on the scoreboard.

0-2 Tight game on Ana's serve but she managed to hold to 40 thanks to a nice serve.

0-1 (break) Ana begins the match with a winner on her first return and leads 0-30. Ana missed a net volley and Serena scored her first point. Serena made a double fault to give 2 break points opportunities to Ana. Ana made a strong return and Serena hit the ball in the net.

Serena won the toss and she decided to serve.

Players are on court and the warm up will start.

The today winners will send a strong message to the competitors as the 2014 US Open Championships will start in 8 days.

6:30 - 40 minutes until the start of play.

Welcome to Vavel's official coverage of the Cincinnati finals. Ladies first, Serena Williams will be opposed to the beautiful Ana Ivanovic, this duel could be very tight. Then the ATP Final will opposed Roger Federer to David Ferrer. The swiss is the strong favorite as he has always won against Ferrer. Federer leads 15-0 in the head-to-head.