New York Welcomes World's Best For U.S Open

The eyes of the tennis world will be firmly set on Flushing Meadows come August 25th, as the world’s best players descend on the Big Apple for the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. The Billie Jean National Tennis Center hosts the major event and has done so on its hard courts since 1978. For two weeks spanning the two months of August and September, 256 men, women and children will vie for the chance to be crowned U.S Open Singles Champion, and bask in the glory of their very own Grand Slam title.

While not as globally anticipated as Lebron James’ decision, the tennis world was glued to their Twitter and Facebook pages, anxiously waiting for Rafael Nadal’s decision. The world No. 2 and defending champion at the U.S Open injured his right wrist at training following Wimbledon. The injury saw him pull straight out of defending his titles at the Rogers Cup and the Western and Southern Open, and announced he would decide a week out from the tournament whether he was able to compete. Unfortunately, the Spaniard couldn’t shake the injury and withdrew from the year’s final Grand Slam. Yet another physical setback for Nadal, whose amazing career continues to be plagued by injury. He will be missed in New York.

Taken from Nadal's facebook page: "I am very sorry to announce I won’t be able to play at this year’s US Open...I am sure you understand that it is a very tough moment for me."

Novak Djokovic, as he is for every Grand Slam bar the French Open these days, goes into the fortnight as the undeniable favourite with the bookies -- and Nadal’s withdrawal makes that even more so. The Serb has reached two major finals this year -- in Paris and London -- winning the latter over Roger Federer in a five-set epic, however he has been going through a form slump since raising his second champion’s trophy at SW19. The world No. 1 bowed out in the third round of both the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters -- to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tommy Robredo respectively -- with speculation that he is struggling to focus after marrying long-time girlfriend Jelena Ristic in July. There is nothing better for focus than the hunger of a Grand Slam title, and the courts of Flushing Meadows have been so accommodating to Djokovic -- as he's reached the final in four straight years for one title (2011). Over five sets, the world best player will be extremely tough to beat.

Five-time U.S Open Champion Roger Federer will be looking to continue his eternal legacy at Flushing Meadows, as the world No. 3 is looking good in the lead-up. After coming so close to winning his eighteenth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon a month ago, the Swiss master will be even more locked in on winning his first crown in New York since 2008. He unveiled the “RF 97” racquet at Toronto, and despite some teething issues, reaching the final before running into a red-hot Tsonga. Federer bolstered his credentials as one of the tournament favourites with a title victory in Cincinnati – his sixth at the event. His case becomes even stronger with his kryptonite Rafael Nadal missing. He looks focused on claiming another Slam title and no one is in better form coming in.

Andy Murray will always have the fondest of memories at the U.S Open, having won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows back in 2012. After a sub-par start to 2014, the Brit reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon -- confidence building performances despite a disappointing loss to Dimitrov in front of a home crowd. Like Federer and Djokovic, Tsonga was Murray’s undoing in Toronto. He got another couple of wins under his belt at Cincinnati, falling to Federer in the quarterfinals 6-3 7-5. His fitness and ability over five sets will serve him well, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together this year and doesn’t look as strong of a prospect as he has in the past.

While the remaining members of the big four rightfully go in as the favourites, such has been their dominance over the past decade, there are a host of players who are closing the gap and will be keen to put one-up on their tour compatriots.

Stanislas Wawrinka already has a Grand Slam title to his name in 2014, yet his form since indicates he doesn’t quite have the fire in the belly currently to challenge. David Ferrer is always a tough opponent due to his never-say-die attitude, and he performed well in making the final at the Cincinnati Masters. Grigor Dimitrov is improving all the time, and his maiden Slam semi-final appearance at Wimbledon is a testament to the work of Roger Rasheed, his coach. He will push whoever he faces to the limit. Milos Raonic’s development from a big server to fear-striking monster has been steady in 2014. His net game has gone up a notch, and he loves the hard courts of North America. Tomas Berdych hasn’t been playing at his best, losing to Vasek Pospisil, Feliciano Lopez and Yen-Hsun Lu in his lead-up, and his inability to make that leap from the second group to the peloton lowers his chances. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was off the radar until a superb Toronto tournament, defeating Dimitrov, Djokovic, Murray and Federer to win the title, and when confident is a dangerous foe. John Isner carries the expectations of the host nation, and reached his only Grand Slam quarter-final here back in 2011, but his lack of ability to close matches out quickly overload his body and make it very difficult for him to go deep. Dimitrov and Raonic look the pick of the chasers to make an impact this year.

Ryan Harrison, Tim Smyczek, Wayne Odesnik, Jared Donaldson, Noah Rubin and Marcus Giron were the Americans to receive main draw wild cards. Giron received his courtesy of winning the NCAA singles title, Rubin got in due to winning the USTA Boys’ 18s singles, and Odesnik’s play on the USTA Pro Circuit was enough to get him into the main draw. Bernard Tomic and Michael Llodra also were gifted spots in the main draw due to reciprocal agreements between the nations.

Video: Noah Rubin winning the USTA Boys' 18 singles, earning him his first Grand Slam main draw spot.

Aside from Nadal, there are several big name players unable to compete due to injury, none more so than Juan Martin Del Potro, who, despite hoping he would be able to return, has succumbed to his troublesome wrist injury. Alexandr Dolgopolov has missed the entire hard court swing with a knee injury, Tommy Haas remains out as he recovers from shoulder surgery, Florian Mayer continues to be sidelined by a groin injury, and Nicolas Almagro is still out with a foot injury.

With Nadal out, Federer ageing, and both Murray and Djokovic in less than convincing form, this shapes as the most open Slam in a long time – which is great for fans of the game.

Serena Williams will look to win her first Grand Slam of 2014 as she attempts to defend her 2013 U.S Open title. The world No. 1 has had a poor year by her lofty standards, losing in the 4th round of the Australian Open, the 2nd round of the French Open and the 3rd round at Wimbledon. She reached the semis in Montreal in her lead-up, losing out to sister, Venus, and then won her first title at Cincinnati, defeating Ana Ivanovic in the final.

It’s been a difficult year for Victoria Azarenka, with injury interrupting much of her season. She has played just 17 matches, winning ten of them, and has gone 3-5 since losing in the Australian Open quarter-finals. She has reached the final here in the last two years, losing to Serena both times, so despite being ranked 17th in the world, the Belarussian will fight tooth and nail at Flushing Meadows.

Maria Sharapova arrives in New York searching for her second U.S Open title, after first triumphing back in 2004. The Russian didn’t play here in 2013, leaving her with a good opportunity to gain some points and improve her ranking. She has played a couple of lead-up events, losing to Carla Suarez Navarro in Montreal and Ana Ivanovic in the semis at the Premier Event in Cincinnati last week. Sharapova has already tasted Grand Slam success this year, winning on the clay of Roland Garros, and will be a force in New York as she always is.

Simona Halep looks to make the final eight for the first time at Flushing Meadows in 2014 and continue her ultra-consistent year. She made the quarters in Melbourne, the final in Paris and the semis in London, helping her on her way to her world No. 2 ranking. The Romanian made a career-best fourth round last year at the U.S Open, losing to Flavia Pennetta, and her seeding this year should give her a good opportunity to best that 2013 performance and make a deep run.

As always with the women’s draw, there are plenty of contenders who can strike on any given day, such is the openness of the game – particularly in the best of three format.

Ana Ivanovic has looked close to her career-best in 2014, defeating Serena at the Australian Open and winning three titles. She also defeated Maria Sharapova on her way to the final in Cincinnati, losing to Serena. Venus Williams looked strong at Montreal a couple of weeks ago, knocking out her sister on her way to the final and is always a threat. Eugenie Bouchard has been one of the best Grand Slam performers this year, reaching the semis in Melbourne and Paris, and then the final in London - she has the potential to go one better here in New York. Agnieszka Radwanska has never been past the fourth round at Flushing Meadows, however did win at Montreal in the lead-up this year, and her extreme consistency makes her dangerous to anyone. Petra Kvitova hasn’t quite reached the heights of her Wimbledon title, losing early in both Montreal and Cincinnati, but she is a big game player and can’t be forgotten about. Caroline Wozniacki is someone who comes in on a hot run of form. She won the title in Istanbul and then made the quarters in Montreal and the semis in Cincinnati, losing to Serena from a set up both times. She looks rejuvenated since her split with golfer Rory McIlroy and is a class player.

Several American women have been granted spots in the main draw by way of a wildcard. Grace Min, Madison Brengle and Taylor Townsend were directly awarded wildcards while Nicole Gibbs, Danielle Collins and CiCi Bellis earned their spots due to good performances at various levels. Gibbs’ strong recent play on the USTA Pro Circuit got her in, Danielle Collins enters the main draw as the NCAA Singles Champion, while CiCi Bellis, a mere 15-year-old, won the USTA Girls’ Singles title. Jarmila Gajdosova and Amandine Hesse, of Australia and France respectively, are main draw participants due to reciprocal wildcard agreements between the countries.

Li Na remains the only official withdrawal from the event, with a knee injury sidelining the world No. 3 for the entire hard court season.

Much like the men’s side of things, the women’s draw looks wide open, with usual suspects Azarenka and Serena Williams less favoured for various reasons. The youth brigade has really shone at Slam level in 2014, and there are a whole host of players with a legitimate shot at being crowned champion.

The raucous American crowds, along with tennis fanatics all around the world, are counting down the days until the final Grand Slam of the 2014 season; it’s an exciting time. Could we see another Juan Martin Del Potro this year? Or another Stan Wawrinka? Will Eugenie Bouchard or Simona Halep make a breakthrough in New York? Only time will answer those questions, and there’s not long to go until every tennis fan’s dreams will be fulfilled - two, blissful weeks of Grand Slam tennis; enjoy.