New York Welcomes World's Best For U.S Open
Who will conquer Arthur Ashe Stadium and win this year's U.S Open? source: usopen2014images.com

The eyes of the tennis world will be firmly set on Flushing Meadows come August 25th, as the world’s best players descend on the Big Apple for the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. The Billie Jean National Tennis Center hosts the major event and has done so on its hard courts since 1978. For two weeks spanning the two months of August and September, 256 men, women and children will vie for the chance to be crowned U.S Open Singles Champion, and bask in the glory of their very own Grand Slam title.

While not as globally anticipated as Lebron James’ decision, the tennis world was glued to their Twitter and Facebook pages, anxiously waiting for Rafael Nadal’s decision. The world No. 2 and defending champion at the U.S Open injured his right wrist at training following Wimbledon. The injury saw him pull straight out of defending his titles at the Rogers Cup and the Western and Southern Open, and announced he would decide a week out from the tournament whether he was able to compete. Unfortunately, the Spaniard couldn’t shake the injury and withdrew from the year’s final Grand Slam. Yet another physical setback for Nadal, whose amazing career continues to be plagued by injury. He will be missed in New York.

Source: rafaelnadalfans.com

Taken from Nadal's facebook page: "I am very sorry to announce I won’t be able to play at this year’s US Open...I am sure you understand that it is a very tough moment for me."

Novak Djokovic, as he is for every Grand Slam bar the French Open these days, goes into the fortnight as the undeniable favourite with the bookies -- and Nadal’s withdrawal makes that even more so. The Serb has reached two major finals this year -- in Paris and London -- winning the latter over Roger Federer in a five-set epic, however he has been going through a form slump since raising his second champion’s trophy at SW19. The world No. 1 bowed out in the third round of both the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters -- to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tommy Robredo respectively -- with speculation that he is struggling to focus after marrying long-time girlfriend Jelena Ristic in July. There is nothing better for focus than the hunger of a Grand Slam title, and the courts of Flushing Meadows have been so accommodating to Djokovic -- as he's reached the final in four straight years for one title (2011). Over five sets, the world best player will be extremely tough to beat.

Five-time U.S Open Champion Roger Federer will be looking to continue his eternal legacy at Flushing Meadows, as the world No. 3 is looking good in the lead-up. After coming so close to winning his eighteenth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon a month ago, the Swiss master will be even more locked in on winning his first crown in New York since 2008. He unveiled the “RF 97” racquet at Toronto, and despite some teething issues, reaching the final before running into a red-hot Tsonga. Federer bolstered his credentials as one of the tournament favourites with a title victory in Cincinnati – his sixth at the event. His case becomes even stronger with his kryptonite Rafael Nadal missing. He looks focused on claiming another Slam title and no one is in better form coming in.

"Now I come in with great confidence" - Federer after winning in Cincinnati. Source: roger-federer-highlights.blogspot.com

Andy Murray will always have the fondest of memories at the U.S Open, having won his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows back in 2012. After a sub-par start to 2014, the Brit reached the semifinals at Roland Garros and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon -- confidence building performances despite a disappointing loss to Dimitrov in front of a home crowd. Like Federer and Djokovic, Tsonga was Murray’s undoing in Toronto. He got another couple of wins under his belt at Cincinnati, falling to Federer in the quarterfinals 6-3 7-5. His fitness and ability over five sets will serve him well, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together this year and doesn’t look as strong of a prospect as he has in the past.

While the remaining members of the big four rightfully go in as the favourites, such has been their dominance over the past decade, there are a host of players who are closing the gap and will be keen to put one-up on their tour compatriots.

Stanislas Wawrinka already has a Grand Slam title to his name in 2014, yet his form since indicates he doesn’t quite have the fire in the belly currently to challenge. David Ferrer is always a tough opponent due to his never-say-die attitude, and he performed well in making the final at the Cincinnati Masters. Grigor Dimitrov is improving all the time, and his maiden Slam semi-final appearance at Wimbledon is a testament to the work of Roger Rasheed, his coach. He will push whoever he faces to the limit. Milos Raonic’s development from a big server to fear-striking monster has been steady in 2014. His net game has gone up a notch, and he loves the hard courts of North America. Tomas Berdych hasn’t been playing at his best, losing to Vasek Pospisil, Feliciano Lopez and Yen-Hsun Lu in his lead-up, and his inability to make that leap from the second group to the peloton lowers his chances. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was off the radar until a superb Toronto tournament, defeating Dimitrov, Djokovic, Murray and Federer to win the title, and when confident is a dangerous foe. John Isner carries the expectations of the host nation, and reached his only Grand Slam quarter-final here back in 2011, but his lack of ability to close matches out quickly overload his body and make it very difficult for him to go deep. Dimitrov and Raonic look the pick of the chasers to make an impact this year.

Grigor Dimitrov looks to reach his first career Grand Slam final, after making his first semi-final at Wimbledon. Source: sport365.fr

Ryan Harrison, Tim Smyczek, Wayne Odesnik, Jared Donaldson, Noah Rubin and Marcus Giron were the Americans to receive main draw wild cards. Giron received his courtesy of winning the NCAA singles title, Rubin got in due to winning the USTA Boys’ 18s singles, and Odesnik’s play on the USTA Pro Circuit was enough to get him into the main draw. Bernard Tomic and Michael Llodra also were gifted spots in the main draw due to reciprocal agreements between the nations.