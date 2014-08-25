US Open 2014: VAVEL writers' predictions

Jack Haugh - Vavel Tennis Editor in Chief

Men’s winner: Roger Federer

Women’s winner: Caroline Wozniacki

It seems quite unbelievable that less than a year ago, many, including myself, were discounting Federer from further glory and instead planning his retirement. But, the greatest of all time has resurfaced in recent months, turning consistency into results. With Nadal and Djokovic both struggling, and Murray still far from his peak, it would appear that not much can stop the Swiss from claiming his first Grand Slam in over two years.

Wozniacki, meanwhile, has followed a similar few years to her counterpart, showing early promise as the undisputed number one, before falling rapidly down the rankings. But, the Scandinavian has shown remarkable mental fortitude to turn her career around and should Serena have an off day, she will be sure to pounce.

Glenys Furness-Vavel Tennis Writer; British expert

Men's winner: Roger Federer

Women's winner: Serena Williams

I spent a great deal of time thinking about this, and it has been very difficult to pick a winner this year on the men's side. With the current big 4 all struggling for results and form, and with injuries plaguing the field, it seems very open this year. If Rafael Nadal was at the US Open and not injured I'd feel he'd have the best chance of the big four, but I feel on current form I have to plump with Roger Federer, I feel that Novak Djokovic has been struggling since Wimbledon and Andy Murray has not had a great year (although QF's at least in each of the slams isn't all bad!)

The Ladies side is easier for me to pick. I think again it will be Serena Williams, although she has not performed well at other slams, this is her home one and I think she will pick things up. She has been progressing through the non slam tournaments well, and although was knocked out of the Rogers Cup by her sister in the Semi Finals, she is in my view the favourite for this title.

Luke Anderson - Vavel Tennis Writer; WTA expert

Men's: Roger Federer

Women's: Simona Halep

After doubting whether Federer would be able to win another Grand Slam last year, I didn't think I'd be writing this prediction. With Rafael Nadal out there will be a new champion and I think Federer will be the player to win what I think will be his last grand slam trophy. With Andy Murray in all sorts right now and not being able to string together a good tournament since his Wimbledon triumph, it pains me to say I can't see him getting too far in New York. If Novak Djokovic can get playing to his best then I'd expect him to lift the trophy but he's not playing great tennis either right now. I also expect good tournaments from Milos Raonic, Feliciano Lopez and Jo Wilfried-Tsonga

It's just a matter of time before Halep wins her first slam and I think this could be her first of many. She's well rested for the US Open and providing she can get playing to her best early on it will be hard to stop her. The only player recently who has seemed to trouble her is Maria Sharapova who will also be in with a shout for the title. A tournament prediction can't be made without mentioning the legend who is Serena Williams; I'm hedging my bets that she falters unexpectedly again in this tournament. Other players I feel will have a good tournament are Madison Keys, Agnieszka Radwanska and Eugenie Bouchard.



Christian Deverille - Vavel Tennis Writer; Player analysis

Men's Winner: Novak Djokovic.

Women's winner: Ana Ivanovic

Djokovic's losses in Toronto and Cincinnati were understandable considering what the Wimbledon win must have taken out of him. No doubt, those surprise defeats will only spur him on, and defeating him in five sets is an altogether different game than in three. With Murray out-of-sorts, Federer inconsistent in finals and Nadal out of the picture, Djokovic will work his way into the event and be back to his fighting best for the business end of the fortnight.

The world No,10 played brilliantly against Maria Sharapova to make the Cincinnati final. She was on top of her technical game to lead by a set and 4-0 and then on top of her mental game to fight off two match points and take the deciding set. Ivanovic has drawn Serena Williams in her last eight, but Williams has not made the quarters of any slams this year and slam No.18 is preying on her mind. Ivanovic beat her, too, on hard at the Australian Open, and took her to three sets in Rome and Stanford. Ana will take her out again and then move through the draw to claim her first slam since Roland Garros 2008 and announce once and for all that she is back.

James Rate - Vavel Tennis Writer; Aussie specialist

Men's winner: Novak Djokovic

Women's winner: Serena Williams

While going in as the U.S Open favourite with the bookies, Novak Djokovic doesn’t seem to be the consensus favourite with the public. That title belongs to five-time champion, Roger Federer, whose performances in Toronto and Cincinnati, where he lost in the final and won the title respectively, have instilled him as the form player. Form isn’t something Djokovic has in droves at the moment, losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Tommy Robredo early in the two lead-up Masters events, however Djokovic is a warrior, and Grand Slam success is what drives him. He has made the final every year at the U.S Open since 2010 and is the fittest player in the game over five sets. His Grand Slam consistency is unrivalled and he’s my pick to take out the men’s singles.

As with the men’s, the top seed looks the goods in the women’s. It’s not often that Serena Williams goes a whole year without winning a major, with 2011 the only year since 2006 that she has failed to claim one. There is no better location for her to avoid that than Flushing Meadows in front of a parochial home crowd, at a Grand Slam where she is attempting to three-peat. Serena got a confidence-building win in Cincinnati, her first there, and looks a good bet to get the chocolates in New York once again; she’s my pick to do so.

Sam Johnson - Vavel Tennis Writer; Draw expert

Men's winner: Roger Federer

Women's winner: Serena Williams

Roger Federer’s the man in form at the moment, and the kind draw has given him a great opportunity to win his first major title in over two years. There are question marks over all his main rivals for the title, and by reaching the Toronto final before winning in Cincinnati, he’s proved that he has both the form and fitness to win in New York. Nadal’s absence is a huge boost to Federer’s chances – the Swiss has a great chance to claim his sixth US Open, and it’s one I expect him to take.

Despite the fact she’s not reached a single major quarterfinal this year, I’m going to pick Serena Williams for the title. Her year’s been a bit up and down, but her victory over Ana Ivanovic in the Cincinnati final proved that when she plays well, she’s still the standout player in the WTA. Her results in the majors so far this year will only increase her drive to defend her title here, and it’s difficult to see who’s going to stand in her way. Serena then, to win her 18th major title.

Harry Cairns - Vavel Tennis Writer; Canadian expert

Men's winner: Stan Wawrinka

Women's winner: Serena Williams

It has been an unpredictable year, and I have a feeling that one of the most unpredictable players on tour will earn a second Grand Slam title. Wawrinka was poor in Toronto and Cincinnati, but when he's on form, he's almost unplayable. I think Roger Federer will fall just short and lose in the final, despite his superb form, while I think Novak Djokovic will lose in the quarter finals to either Tsonga or Murray.

On the women's side of things, I'm going for Serena Williams to win her 18th Grand Slam. She's been in good form prior to the tournament and some of her wins prove that on her day, she is unstoppable. However if the defending champions makes yet another early exit from a slam, I think Simona Halep will raise the trophy.

Mark Wood -VAVEL Tennis Writer Men's Prediction; Junior expert

Men's winner: Roger Federer

Having shown some of his best form in quite some time in Cincinnati two weeks ago, and with the absence of defending champion Rafael Nadal through injury, Roger Federer looks in very good stead to win his sixth US Open title this fortnight. The Swiss star was shining brightly in Cincinnati and has shown time and time again that he should never be counted out. He has a very favourable draw and should have a comfortable route until at least the quarter-finals. I believe he will put in a very strong showing at Flushing Meadows and walk away with his 18th grand slam title at the ripe age of 33.

Andy Murray always has to be considered after showing what he can do here in New York, and having had a lacklustre North American swing thus far, he will be wanting to prove the naysayers wrong. I have him beating world number one Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals and then losing to Roger Federer in the final. I also expect Winston-Salem finalist Jerzy Janowicz to do well this fortnight and have tipped Croatian prodigy and reigning Junior US Open champion Borna Coric to have his breakout performance here at his maiden grand slam. I'm predicting big things for him. He is definitely one to look for the present, nevermind the future. Bags of talent at just seventeen years of age!

Women's Winner: Agnieszka Radwanska

I have picked Polish firecracker Radwanska for the title with slight trepidation and my reason for that is she has a very good draw and I believe she could take full advantage of that to win her first grand slam title. Having picked up the title in Montreal, she looks to be in the form of her life. She definitely has it in her to win the title but she will have to play her very best tennis to do so. It won't be easy that's for sure. Also with favourable draws are Simona Halep and Serena Williams. Serena cannot ever be counted out in any grand slam. She is looking to put her torrid 2014 form behind her, having only reached the 2nd and 3rd round of Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively.

She comes alive at the US Open though, having won it two years on the trot so I expect she will put in a very strong performance this fortnight. Of course, Maria Sharapova can't be written off but her draw isn't favourable coming up against fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko in the first round in what could be one of the best early matches of the tournament on the women's side. She could meet an in-form Caroline Wozniacki early on in the draw also so it isn't the ideal draw for Maria. Very talented Canadian youngster Francoise Abanda could very well shock Sabine Lisicki in their first round encounter and is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Follow the entire US Open right here at VAVEL!