Berdych, Gulbis, Wawrinka advance at U.S Open
Stan Wawrinka firing down a serve against Thomaz Bellucci. Source: sportinglife.com

Some of the top-ranked men at this year’s U.S Open progressed to the next round on day three of the tournament at Flushing Meadows, let’s take a look at how they did it.

Tomas Berdych was left without a match on the first two days of the event, and finally got on court to play Lleyton Hewitt on day three. Berdych came in on a poor run of form, with a 2-3 record on the North American hard court swing, and was facing the lion-hearted Australian, Hewitt. Hewitt reached the fourth round in New York last year, defeating Juan Martin Del Potro along the way, and would not be an easy beat.

The Czech made it look so, dispatching of the former world number one in 2 hours 20 minutes, 6-3 6-4 6-3. He took the first set off a single break, but it was hard fought. Hewitt came back from 0-40 down, saving a further two break points when advantage down, but it was sixth time lucky for Berdych, who got the break and never let it go, holding until the end of the set. He fell behind early in the second set, dropping serve in the second game. Hewitt got 4-1 ahead, before Berdych switched back on, winning five straight games to take the set. The sixth seed made it six straight games as he broke and held to start the third set, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. As he always does, Hewitt dug deep, breaking his opponent to even it up at 3-3, but he wouldn’t win another game, dropping his serve twice more to hand Berdych the match.

Ernests Gulbis was another big man looking to bounce back from a sub-par hard court swing, as he took on Kenny de Schepper. Since reaching the semis at the French Open, Gulbis had lost in the second round of four consecutive tournaments, including a 6-7(3) 5-7 loss to de Schepper at Queen’s Club. The Latvian showed good signs in his match, having no trouble taming the big Frenchman’s serve as he got a 6-1 6-4 6-2 win in just 1 hour 35 minutes. He broke de Schepper six times, dropping his own serve only once. Gulbis will be happy with his performance, and now moves onto the second round to play Dominic Thiem, of Austria.