Vuelta a España Stage Eleven: Forza Fabio! Aru takes centre stage

Earlier this season during the Giro d'Italia, Fabio Aru (Astana) made the leap from promising rider to established star, with a swashbuckling win atop the Plan de Montecampione. Today he repeated the feat in the Vuelta a España, charging clear of the favourites to claim an impressive victory on the Alto de San Miguel de Aralar. Aru had held himself back on the climb, always staying with the favourites, but resisting the urge to show his hand too early.

His first attack came with 1.5km of the stage remaining, but rather than going clear from the group, his move was covered by Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), who dragged the other favourites behind him. While Aru was unable to get clear, the injection of pace saw his group sweep up Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp), then Robert Gesink (Belkin Pro Cycling); the final riders who had been ahead of the peloton. As a result there was no one ahead of the group of favourites when Aru attacked again with little more than one kilometre remaining, this time in response to a move by Daniel Navarro (Cofidis), whom Aru swiftly passed and dropped. From that point on it seemed simply for Aru, he opened a significant lead and never looked like being caught, finishing 6 seconds ahead of the main GC contenders, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha Team), Alberto Contador and Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Following his disastrous crash during yesterdays time trial, which had likely cost him the race, Nairo Quintana (Movistar) was again on the ground early in today's stage, this time being forced out of the race with a displaced fracture in his right scapula. The crashes deprive the race of one of the main protagonists, which is also a pity, but Quintana wasn't alone in quitting today, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Maxime Bouet (AG2R la Mondiale) and Steve Morabito (BMC Racing Team) have also left the race.

At the start of the stage several groups of riders tried to form a break. A four man group containing Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Elia Favilli (Lampre-Merida), Pim Ligthart (Lotto Belisol) and Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky), was finally able to escape the clutches of the peloton, before Peio Bilbao (Caja Rural) bridged across to make it five out in front for the break of the day. However they never had much of a chance as the peloton refused to relax behind, instead Katusha set a strong pace on the front of the peloton.

Seeing that their time in front would be short-lived, Kiryienka attacked his companions, dropping them and forging ahead on his own. He was able to reach the foot of the final climb ahead of the pack, but not by much and was swept up in short order as Katusha drilled the peloton onto the climb.

Philip Deignan (Team Sky)took over the pace setting for an extended period, however he appeared to put his team leader, Chris Froome, under considerable pressure, with Froome dropping to the rear of the group. That pattern continued until 6km to go, when Warren Barguil (Giant-Shimano) launched his attack, Robert Gesink (Belkin Pro Cycling) responded, bridging across and one kilometre later dropping the young Frenchman. Barguil faded and was soon caught by the remaining peloton, which was now led by Gorka Izagirre (Movistar).

With 3.7km to go, Dani Navarro (Cofidis) attacked the chase group, but it was short-lived and he was caught when Dan Martin (Garmin-Sharp) injected some pace. A second kick carried Martin clear from the peloton with Navarro briefly on his wheel. Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) now led the group behind, dropping Froome and Winner Anacona (Lampre-Merida). However Froome showed considerable poise to battle his way back to the group of favourites.

With 2km to go, Contador, Valverde, Froome and Purito were side by side on the front of the chase group, seemingly ready to go mano a mano for the Vuelta, however the moment passed and the Sky rider was the first to take on the pacesetting on the front. However it wasn't long before Contador burst past, splintering the group behind and dropping Froome again. As before the British rider clawed his way back into the race.