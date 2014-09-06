Vuelta a Espana Stage 14: Hesjedal powers to victory

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) emerged triumphant on a mountainous Stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

The Canadian, who won the 2012 Giro d'Italia, got into the day's breakaway, a large group consisting of more than 20 riders.

And he made his move on the final climb en route to La Camperona, taking the win and re-affirming his return to top form.

In the main field, the battle for overall supremacy intensified, with Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) holding onto the red jersey. However, the Spaniard lost seven seconds to Chris Froome (Sky) who moved into third place, while Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is still in second place despite losing 22 seconds to Froome.

The large breakaway formed early on in the stage, and while the group did not work especially well together, they established a substantial lead which continued to expand throughout the day.

With 32 kilometres remaining, the gap was over six minutes and it had become clear that the break would not be caught.

On the final climb to La Camperona, it was Oliver Zaugg (Tinkoff-Saxo) who made the first move, and the Swiss rider established a reasonable advantage.

However, Hesjedal battled back and powered past Zaugg on the final stretches of the climb to take the stage win.

“It was all-in today. It was incredible on that last climb,” Hesjedal said.

“This is why we do this. The energy you get from the fans is just incredible.”

Meanwhile, overall leader Contador was pleased with the day's proceedings.

“It was so steep, so hard, it was just incredible,” he said.

“I am very content with how the stage unfolded.

Two riders took some time on me, but it was very little, and I took gains on everyone else, above all Valverde, so we have to be happy with that.”

The race continues on Sunday with a 152.2 kilometre stage from Oviedo to Lagos de Covadonga.