Sky add five for new season

Sky Procycling have announced the signing of five new riders for the 2015 season.

The list includes Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo), Leopold König (NetApp-Endura), Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) and the Omega Pharma-QuickStep duo Andy Fenn and Wout Poels.

Roche, whose father Stephen won the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia in 1987, joins having finished in fifth overall at the Tour of Britain earlier this month.

He said: “It’s a great honour to sign for Team Sky and I have the opportunity to ride with some of the best riders in the world.

“I feel that I’m still developing as a rider so now’s the perfect time to join Team Sky and to continue my upwards path. I’m confident that under the guidance of Sir Dave Brailsford and the team, I’ll continue to improve.”

König, who placed seventh at the Tour de France in the summer, makes the step up to WorldTour level, while Nordhaug rejoins Sky after leaving two years ago.

Dutchman Poels is a Grand Tour veteran, having ridden the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España. His palmarés includes stage wins at the Tour of Britain and Vuelta al Pais Vasco.

24-year-old Fenn becomes Sky's first-ever Scottish rider and joins as a support rider for the team's Spring Classics campaing.

“We’ve signed five quality riders for next season and each one of them will help strengthen and enhance the squad,” said Sky team principal Dave Brailsford.

“We’ve always set our standards high and been very ambitious with our goals.

"We want to win the biggest races and constantly improve as a team and these new riders have the proven experience and developing talent to perform now and in the future.”