Murray Makes London

Andy Murray has qualified for the ATP World Tour Finals for the 7th consecutive year. He needed to defeat Grigor Dimitrov and reach the quarter finals to seal his place at the prestigous end of year tournament, featuring the top 8 men in a final showdown in London. With Rafael Nadal missing through injury, finishing in 9th spot will be enough to guarantee a spot. Andy has no such worries, he was 5th in the race going into the match today and the win would ensure no one could usurp his spot.

Andy, it had been said, had been having a bad year, failing to retain Wimbledon and crashing out at the quater final stage to Grigor. Today, there was a score to be settled, and Andy was in no mood to let his current end of year form be upset again by Grigor. The first set was over in what effectively was a blink of an eye as Andy went up 3-1 very quickly, Grigor just had no answer for everything that came to him from the other side of the net. Even when Andy missed a first serve, Grigor was not able to capitalize and he never faced a break point on his own serve. He wrapped up the first set in style (and 33 mins) with a score of 6-3.

Into the second set, where sometimes Andy has before suffered a "blip", well there was no sign of that today, again he was soon up 3-1, and with Grigor upping his errors, Andy took advantage. The second set went 6-3 as well, as Andy secured his place at the WTF. It was also over in 69 mins, 2 mins shorter than his 2nd round victory over Julien Benneteau. He also showed again his sense of humour as he signed the camera and then wrote Bad Year! after his signature.