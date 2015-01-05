Wiggins extends Sky deal

Sir Bradley Wiggins has signed a four-month contract extension with Team Sky.

The 2012 Tour de France winner, who is targeting a return to track cycling in time for the 2016 Olympic Games, will now race with Sky until the end of April.

Wiggins' final race in Sky's colours will be Paris-Roubaix, where he hopes to improve on the ninth-place finish he achieved in 2014.

"Everyone knows what this team means to me so I'm really pleased to extend my contract until the end of April 2015.

"I've been with Team Sky from the start. I've had some amazing experiences during that time and I hope there are a few more to come.

"Sky's investment in cycling, and this team in particular, has helped change the cycling landscape in the UK and I'm proud to have played a part in that story,” Wiggins said via a press release.

Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford expressed his delight at Wiggins' decision to re-sign.

"We’re delighted that Bradley’s extended his contract with Team Sky into 2015.

"He’s been with Team Sky since the beginning and during that time he’s been an incredible ambassador for cycling and an inspiration to millions of people around the world.



"Rightly he still has big ambitions for the future and everyone at Team Sky will work their hardest to make his final chapter with us a successful one over the next few months."

Wiggins is likely to attempt the Hour record, currently held by IAM Cycling's Matthias Brändle, during the second half of the season.

The 35-year-old will also unveil a development team, backed by Sky and Pinarello, which he will ride for until the end of the 2015 season.