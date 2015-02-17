Guardini wins Oman opener

Andrea Guardini (Astana) came out on top on the opening stage of the Tour of Oman.

The 25-year-old won the uphill sprint finish, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM) to the line.

Guardini also leads the general classification thanks to the bonus seconds he received for his win.

In the opening kilometres of the race, a four-man break - consisting of Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Jef van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) - went clear.

Before the ten-kilometre mark the quartet had built a lead of three minutes, and that would increase to five before the chase began in earnest.

Katusha, with their man Alexander Kristoff looking to carry on his excellent form from the Tour of Qatar, were anxious to control the bunch on the undulating 195-kilometre stage.

They were aided in no small part by Trek Factory Racing and Movistar, and with the break being reeled in Johann van Zyl launched a solo attack with 85 kilometres still to go.

It was a commendable effort, but just over 50 kilometres later the 24-year-old was finally caught and the bunch stayed together for the remainder of the stage.

As the finish approached, Etixx-QuickStep mistimed their leadout, and Guardini latched onto Boonen's wheel before rounding the Belgian to take the win.

"With the headwind and uphill finish, it was perfect for a sprint from behind. It was good because I was a few wheels back. I took Boonen's wheel and I went full gas in the last 100 metres," said the triumphant Guardini.

"The leader's jersey is special too,” he added.

"I like the first stage, to get the leader's jersey and I hope for more."