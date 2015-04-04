Vicioso back with a bang

Just 11 months after a horror crash threatened to end his career, Angel Vicioso (Katusha) was back to his best as he won the GP Miguel Indurain on Saturday.

The Spaniard was one of several victims of a spill at last year's Giro d'Italia which left him with a triple fracture of his femur.

After a lengthy operation and months of agonising over whether he would ride a bike competitively again, the 37-year-old finally returned to action this season.

And he secured his first win in four years in fine style, soloing to victory on the climb of Alto de Muru after seeing off the challenge of Movistar duo Beñat Inxausti and Ion Izagirre.

After climbing off his bike at the finish line, Vicioso admitted he had assumed his career was over.

"I am so happy, especially after my crash last year, which I thought would end my career," he said.

"Also, I am happy with this victory, because I really like this route. I am taking part in this race for the fourth time in a row and I was always good here."

The likeable rider paid tribute to the support he had received from his team and family after his traumatic year.

"For me this is my first victory in 4 years, my debut win for Team Katusha, and I am really happy to bring it to my team," he added.

"Today I was lucky and my family was here to support me. I am happy I was able to win in front of their eyes."