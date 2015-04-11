Many Clouds wins 2015 Grand National

Many Clouds has won the 2015 Grand National in Aintree with jockey Leighton Aspell becoming the first consecutive Grand National winner since 1974.

The stage was set for AP McCoy to win the famous race in his final season as a jockey but he couldn't steer favourite Shutthefrontdoor to victory to make a famous ending to a fabulous career.

Leighton Aspell won the National last year with Pineau De Re and, despite a late scare with Saint Are coming up behind Many Clouds, became the first jockey to win consecutive Grand Nationals since Brian Fletcher on Red Rum in 1973 and 1974.

It was a third success for Many Clouds owner Trevor Hummings who won with Hedgehunter in 2005 and Ballabriggs in 2011.

Behind Many Clouds and Aspell was Saint Are who looked like he was going to sneak ahead after the final fence, while Monbeg Dude and Alvarado finished in third and fourth respectively.

Winning jockey Aspell said, "It was wonderful and we will certainly celebrate tonight. I asked some big questions, but he dug deep."

"We really refreshed and recharged his battery and I tried to conserve energy. He is all heart. All season, he has had hard races. Win lose or draw, that's the best ride I have had in the National. I just hoped his battery life lasted out and it did."

AP McCoy began the race in the middle of the pack and didn't delve forwards until the latter stages where he looked like coming from behind to mark a famous career with a famous ending but Shutthefrontdoor began to tire and ended up in fifth.

FINAL STANDINGS

Many Clouds (25/1) Saint Are (25/1) Monbeg Dude (40/1) Alvarado (20/1) Shutthefrontdoor (6/1) Royale Knight (25/1) Tranquil Sea (33/1) Cause Of Causes (14/1) Soll (9/1) Chance Du Roy (40/1) Mon Parrain (33/1) Pineau De Re (25/1) Owega Star (50/1) Spring Heeled (25/1) Oscar Time (20/1) First Lieutenant (14/1) Rocky Creek (8/1) Night In Milan (20/1) Dolatulo (66/1)

Non-finishers

Fell 1) Ely Brown

Fell 1) Gas Line Boy

Unseated 1) Al Co

Unseated 3) Rubi Light

Pulled Up 4) Corrin Wood

Fell 5) Unioniste

Fell 6) River Choice

Fell 8) Balthazar King

Unseated 8) Ballycasey

Pulled Up 19) Court By Surprise

Pulled Up 25) Across The Bay

Pulled Up 25) Super Duty

Pulled Up 25) Lord Windermere

Fell 26) The Rainbow Hunter

Fell 26) The Druids Nephew

Pulled Up 27) Rebel Rebellion

Fell 28) Portrait King

Pulled Up 29) Godsmejudge

Pulled Up 29) Wyck Hill

Pulled Up 29) Bob Ford