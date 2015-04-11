Oxford complete the double in the Boat Race as men dominate Cambridge

Oxford completed their domination of the 2015 Boat Races by thrashing Cambridge by 6 and a half boat lengths in the men's race, their fourth in five years.

Just an hour earlier, the women's team had utterly humiliated Cambridge, winning by 19 seconds and 6 and a half lengths. The Isis-Goldie race took place away from the famous Tideway course as Oxford reserves won by 4 or 5 lengths.

The clean sweep from Oxford of the 2015 Boat Races was thoroughly impressive despite both women and men being labeled as strong favourites. A strong wind came up the Thames and the far heavier Cambridge crew had the advantage with the choppy conditions.

Yet Oxford powered onwards through the difficult conditions, their training on consistecy throughout the race paying off.

There were no real fireworks throughout the Putney to Mortlake course as in previous races with the final outcome fairly obvious within 10 minutes.

Oxford slipped ahead, taking their place in front of the Cambridge boat, before extending their lead to 6 and a half boat lengths by the finish.

Former Olympic Champion, Sir Matt Pinsent said: "That was the biggest boat race crowd I have ever seen. It was the best atmosphere I can remember, great to see so many women down here. It has been a great advert for rowing,"

Two victories on the Thames today will see the Dark Blues of Oxford celebrating well into the night after a historical win for the women and a dominating victory, the fourth in five years, for the men.