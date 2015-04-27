Quarter-final line up set on a quick fire Monday

The final four second round ties were completed on Monday and it took just eleven frames for Shaun Murphy, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson to confirm their places in the last eight.

Robertson came into today's play needing two frames to beat Ali Carter and the Australian didn't waste any time and won the first two frames to secure a 13-5 victory. Robertson won the final frame in style beating his own highest break of the tournament with a 145 clearance.

O'Sullivan led 12-4 overnight and lost the opening frame to Matthew Stevens before earning the win with a 77 break. The Rocket will now take on Stuart Bingham in the quarter-finals.

Shaun Murphy also needed two frames to secure his place in the last eight. Murphy beat Joe Perry 13-5 to set up a meeting with giant killer, Anthony McGill in the next round.

In the longest game of the day Judd Trump needed five frames to earn a 13-8 win over Hong Kong's Marco Fu. Trump will now take on Ding Junhui in what looks to be the pick of the quarter-finals.

The four quarter-finals will be played over Tuesday and Wednesday with the same three session, best of 25 frames format as the second round.

Quarter-Finals

Anthony McGill v Shaun Murphy (Tue 10am, Tue 7pm, Wed 2.30pm)

Ding Junhui v Judd Trump (Tue 10am, Tue 7pm, Wed 10am)

Barry Hawkins v Neil Robertson (Tue 2.30pm, Wed 10am, Wed 7pm)

Stuart Bingham v Ronnie O'Sullivan (Tue 2.30pm, Wed 2.30pm, Wed 7pm)