French Open: Murray states he was ready for Kyrgios test

Andy Murray has publicly stated that he came prepared for the test posed by 20-year-old talented Australian, Nick Kyrgios, as he managed to beat him in a straight-sets victory on Saturday morning.

The World number three is set to face France's very own, Jeremy Chardy in the next round of the French Open next week, and said his experience was key to prevail. The Brit was not always control of the swing of proceedings on Court Suzanne Lenglen against a talented youngster with nothing to lose, as Kyrgios continously kept the crowd entertained with some superb winners and acrobatic returns, but was unfortunate to lose, as his unforced errors were punished by a more experienced player, in the form of Andy.

Murray had this to say: "You go on the court expecting the unexpected, you just have to be on your toes at all times and just try to be ready for something different really. In the matches I played against him, I feel like I have done a good job of weathering the storms during the matches. He always has some periods in matches where he's on fire and hits some unbelievable shots but I just try to stay solid throughout and make it difficult. I have watched a lot of his matches, so obviously I know what his personality is like, he does have a game style and a personality on the court that lends itself to playing big matches on big courts.

Sometimes you don't feel like you're able to control what's happening out there because he's hitting huge shots and sometimes playing shots that no-one else tries. You're not expecting it so it's obviously tricky to feel comfortable on the court and feel like you're in a rhythm. That's why he's had so many good results, because he takes you out of your comfort zone a bit."

