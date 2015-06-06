Serena Williams beats Lucie Safarova to win French Open title

Serena Williams, 33, has clinched her 20TH Grand Slam triumph with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-2 victory over Lucie Safarova at this year's French Open tournament.

The World number one, who was 4-1 up in the second set and looking comfortable, had trouble on her hands as a spirited fightback from Safarova saw the second set go against the experienced American after a tense tiebreak, with the Roland Garros crowd eager for a three-set match to settle the Women's title.

Earlier on in the afternoon, Andy Murray forced Novak Djokovic into a hard-fought five-set victory to seal his place in tomorrow's Men's final, against Swiss international Stan Wawrinka. The Brit did well to come back from two sets down, with play being suspended at 3-3 in the fourth set late last night, but the Serb showed his sublime quality to see off the World number three in the end, although it took him a total of four hours to complete.

Serena meanwhile, stirred some controversy of her own as she was visibly frustrated and agitated every time she lost a point against Safarova, who was eager to take advantage of the fact that Williams' was still fighting an illness to even compete - with the supporters on her side. Serena, a self-proclaimed perfectionst, swore angrily on a number of occasions, with the umpire giving her a warning, whilst the world's media suggested she deserved to be deducted points for hurting the harmony of the match itself. Nonetheless, Serena fought off nerves to recover from within and beat the heavily fancied underdog, who was gracious in defeat and did her best, although she could not handle the physicality of Williams.

STAT: Serena is now just two titles away from Steffi Grap's record-breaking number of 22, and has completed half-a-set of the FOUR Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open and now Roland Garros, Wimbledon and US Open left).