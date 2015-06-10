Is Serena Williams destroying women's tennis?

On course to be the most successful women’s tennis player of all time, Serena Williams has 20 Grand Slam titles under her belt and doesn’t look like slowing down, at least not for the next couple of years. It’s not inconceivable that she will end the 2016 season with the outright record for women’s singles grand slam titles topping Margaret Courts rather impressive 24 (or in the Open era, Steffi Graf’s 22). One thing that has always eluded Serena however is the calendar Slam, that is winning all four Grand Slams in a calendar year. 2015 is her best chance of completing it so far in her career as not only is she 50% of the way there, but no-one looks capable of stopping her winning the final two slams of the year in the form of Wimbledon and the US open.

However, whilst her talent and legendary status is undoubted throughout not just tennis world but the sporting world as a whole, there appears to be a growing contingent of tennis fans who appear to be getting critical of Serena and her effect WTA tour. The main criticism that arises is that if Serena’s name is in the hat at the beginning of the tournament then it will be her name standing by itself at the end of that tournament as winner. Given her record in 2015, this has in fact proven to be pretty much true with the exception being her only loss this season against Petra Kvitova in Madrid. With such an impressive record it is easy to sympathise with fans who want a variety of winners on tour as competition always makes for good viewing. With this years Roland Garros Serena dropped a set in five out of her seven matches en route to winning the trophy, however she was never doubted in terms of whether she would persevere and win. This however, raised more criticism with some fans maligning Serena for being melodramatic and feigning injury to make her seem more “heroic” when she eventually won. Even drawing criticism from players themselves with Tara Moore tweeting scathing criticism during Serena’s semi-final win over the in-form Timea Bacsinszky. After the dropping the opening set and appearing hurt, Serena went on to win nine games in a row after 3-3 in the second set to take the match 4-6 6-3 6-0.

Not only is serena one of the best women players of all time, she's also one of the best actresses #suckitup #learnhowtolose #pathetic — Tara Moore (@TaraMoore92) June 4, 2015

However, should fans and certain players alike should be careful what they wish for? Serena quite simply is probably the best player we have, and will see for many generations. She has been an imperative figure in the growth of the women’s game for many years and has been a role model to many young females who may not have thought they had the right body type for sport. Regardless of fans opinions on Serena’s on-court attitude, she brings a huge amount of revenue to the WTA.

Once she’s gone, what’s next? Another player will come along who will take her place, albeit to a less extent and be the best player in the world. Many players have put up a short lived challenge to her crown, and despite this she has still reigned supreme over the years. It may just be the case that fans are just wanting their favourite to win and no matter who wins, if it’s not their favourite they will find an issue with it. On the flipside their worries could be genuine about the state of women’s tennis right now and it could be the case that the WTA will thrive with increased competition and different winners. The players themselves may say that they will miss Serena but rest assured they’ll all be counting down the days until Serena is no longer a force and they might become the number one seed in a Grand Slam themselves. The long and short of it however is that Serena will be around for a good couple years yet (or until she gets that calendar slam or outright record), she's playing better than perhaps she's ever played before, and it is up to the other player to raise their level to get to where Serena is.

So for the time being the people who are wanting a Serena-less WTA will have to grit their teeth, bear her winning and attempt to admire a one-of-a-kind player who can’t be replicated. One thing is for sure, come the end of her career, women’s tennis will not be the same.