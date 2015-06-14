Queens Round 1 Preview - James Ward V Milos Raonic

James Ward v Milos Raonic

With GB heading to a QF clash with France in the Davis Cup in July, and with grass as the chosen surface (home advantage) James Ward has entered several grass court tournaments in the build up. Having had a great run in Manchester where he reached the QF, he then suffered a first round loss to fellow Brit Brydan Klein, it transpired that Ward had a foot injury and pulled out of the doubles in order to rest and be ready for Queens.

Ward was granted a Wild Card into the tournament by the LTA, not only as practice for the Davis Cup, as the venue for the tie is the Queens club, but as thank you for what he has done previously for GB in that competition. Ward has had good results at Queens in the past, reaching the Semi final in 2011(incidentally, one of the years that Andy Murray won the title). The Wild card ensured that Ward did not need to qualify for the event but gained direct entry. Ward is sitting just outside the top 100 and a good run on grass can see him break into that elite group, that gives automatic entry in the grand slams without having to go through qualifying.

When the draw was made, everyone had an eye on the draw Murray got – I also had the other eye on the draw for Ward. His round 1 opponent is a very tricky draw, as Ward has been given the opportunity to play against Milos Raonic. In my article that discussed the chance of Murray doing the double at Queens and Wimbledon I did discuss Raonic and his game. Raonic hits the ball very very hard, making you go on the defensive, which is not a strong point for Ward, he plays much better when he is attacking as witnessed in the Davis Cup matches he has played recently. Ward may not get the chance to do much attacking in the match with Raonic, and that will be a shame, as Ward is a great player and really deserves the chance to go far.

On the upside Raonic is playing his first tournament since foot surgery, so this would be a great chance for an upset by Ward, playing the kind of tennis he showed in Glasgow, if he can grab any opportunity to attack Raonic then an upset is likely. Raonic will be the favourite for this match, however, there is nothing ever taken for granted in tennis, and I believe Ward has a chance in the match. Win or lose, Ward will have had more all important grass court practice and especially at the venue for the Davis Cup tie. This is invaluable for Ward, for GB and for the Davis Cup tie, Ward will earn his place in the squad playing a good match against Roanic, whatever the outcome.