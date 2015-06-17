Karlovic shows experience to overcome lively Zverev

A thrilling match in Halle today saw Ivo Karlovic thoroughly tested by German wildcard Alexander Zverev, though he came through eventually, winning 6-7 6-3 6-4.

The match started as it meant to go on with some high quality tennis from both players, each cancelling their opponent out in a very even first set. Karlovic was serving well as always, winning 85 per cent of points on his first serve and producing 10 aces in the first set, but Zverev was holding his own and showing great composure with some great decisions in his shot-making.

The 18-year-old was returning well too and troubling Karlovic at times, though the Croat did save the one break point his opponent saw. However, with Karlovic taking up quite a deep position at the back of the court, he was inviting a lot of pressure from Zverev and allowing him to play far too freely, which meant he was able to let his creativity and raw talent shine.

The set went to a tiebreak in the end, and another wonderful return by Zverev gave him a mini-break and a 2-0 lead early on. He retained this position by beating Karlovic's positive net play with some great shots across court, and would eventually get the set point he deserved to take the tiebreak at 6-5. The youngster made it count too, forcing Karlovic into an inaccurate lob that missed the line and gave the German the set.

Despite getting just over half of his first serves in (54 per cent), Zverev had won 82 per cent of points when they were in and was executing some marvellous winners with real conviction to get the better of his opponent. Karlovic, on the other hand, was let down by silly mistakes in the first set, making 14 unforced errors in comparison to Zverev's seven, and needed to take shots earlier if he was to attack the teenager and get back into the match.

The second set produced more of the same; Karlovic's big serve being troubled by good returning from Zverev, whilst the Croat himself threatened to break on a few occasions, but failed to take his opportunities, whether they were break points or half chances with 30 on the board.

The 36-year-old would get the first break of the match though. Zverev looked comfortable in his service game as he trailed 3-2 but the match remained on serve, taking a 30-0 lead to try and make it 3-3. However, sloppy play saw him gift Karlovic three successive points and eventually hand him the break. Zverev had served and played well in these pressure situations thus far, but Karlovic managed to out-think him on this occasion to take a 4-2 lead.

The Croat's confidence soared after this and he comfortably served out the set, meaning the third set was all to play for, with Zverev needing to pick himself back up again and use his home advantage, whilst Karlovic just needed to continue to build momentum.

Both players gave their all in the deciding set, producing a well balanced affair that looked destined for a tiebreak, even early on. However, Zverev's inexperience started to show as the match progressed, with his composure dropping and Karlovic's experience shining through as he broke to take a 4-2 lead.

The Croat was starting to take the ball much earlier now and was really attacking his opponent, having shown glimpses of doing so in the second set. He was getting to the net as often as he could and refusing to let Zverev express himself, as this is when the German was most effective, as seen in the first set.

The teenager started to panic now as he began to return out of games to level once more, over-hitting shots and trying to do too much, giving Karlovic plenty of easy points via unforced errors.

The German did have a half chance to break back when he took a 30-15 lead in Karlovic's service game as the score read 4-3 to the latter, but the Croat responded with some wonderful play that had Zverev racing about the court just to stay in the point. He held his serve, forcing the 18-year-old to serve to stay in the match.

Zverev against demonstrated a complete lack of composure in this game, sloppy errors giving Karlovic two match points as a chance of making the quarter-finals started to disappear. He did manage to get the game to deuce, but the crowd fell silent as another mistake gifted Karlovic a match point, and another granted him victory.

It was a fantastic match to watch, and Zverev can take plenty of positives from it, despite his defeat. The incredibly talented youngster fought extremely hard and showed his limitless potential throughout, but his inexperience cost him in the end as his composure tailed off in set two and all but disappeared in set three.

Karlovic, however, will be thrilled with the win and happy to have worked for it as he heads into the quarter-finals having already been thoroughly tested in the tournament. The Croat will face Tomas Berdych in the next round after he defeated Karlovic's compatriot Borna Coric, 6-3 6-2.