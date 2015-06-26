Murray - Nadal? Venus - Serena? The Wimbledon draw is announced

With the tournament beginning on Monday, today, the Wimbledon draw was revealed, with some intriguing match-ups certainly possible.

Gentleman's Singles

The top half is Novak Djokovic's half, and his title defence certainly gets off to a tough start as he faces Philip Kohlschreiber. A marvellous grass court player with experience beating the top seeds, Kohlschreiber loves a long match and will be extremely difficult to overcome.

If Djokovic does defeat his German opponent, the potential of a meeting with Lleyton Hewitt in round two will also be extremely tough with the veteran looking to go out with a bang in his last ever Wimbledon. Hewitt faces Jarkko Nieminen in round one.

Other eye-catching encounters in the top half are Leonardo Mayer vs Thanasi Kokkinakis, an all-lefties clash between Martin Klizan and Fernando Verdasco and Donald Young vs Marcos Baghdatis.

As for potential meetings, Djokovic could face Bernard Tomic in round three, and Kevin Anderson or Mayer in the fourth round. Martin Cilic and John Isner could meet in round three, Pablo Cuevas and Kei Nishikori could have the same fate, whilst any of those four could make up a fourth round tie. Promising youngster, Alexander Zverev, is in the mix here too, looking to be a spanner in the works for the big guns, whilst Jerzy Janowicz will not be beaten easily.

Stan Wawrinka has a relatively straight forward run to the quarter-finals, with Dominic Thiem, Tommy Robredo and David Goffin likely to be his toughest challenges, whilst section four of the top half instead throws up some interesting possibilities with Grigor Dimitrov, Richard Gasquet, Nick Kyrgios and Milos Raonic all in close proximity in the draw.

In the bottom half, David Ferrer faces British wildcard James Ward in one of the most attractive ties for the home fans, whilst Fabio Fognini, Viktor Troicki and Rafael Nadal all feature in the same section.

Andy Murray is just a little further down the draw, facing Mikhail Kukushkin in the first round. He could potentially meet fellow Briton Brydan Klein in round three, the wildcard facing Andreas Seppi in the first round, whilst a fourth round tie could come against either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Ivo Karlovic. Exciting teenager Borna Coric is also amongst these names in this section of the draw.

Section seven features Tomas Berdych, Gael Monfils and Gilles Simon, the latter two bringing with them the potential of an all-French third round clash, whilst Roger Federer has a decent run-in at the bottom of the draw, with Jack Sock in round three his only real worry. The second seed faces Damir Dzumhur in round one.

The pick of the first round ties in this half are the aforementioned Ferrer v Ward tie, Thomaz Belucci v Nadal, Kyle Edmund, another British wildcard, v Alexandr Dolgopolov, who beat Nadal at Queens last week, Sergiy Stakhovsky v Coric and Berdych v Jeremy Chardy.

As for the latter stages, things certainly look interesting.

Djokovic should face a tough test, albeit one he should pull through, with Nishikori, Cuevas, Isner or Cilic his likely opponent following a very open section two. The same can be said for Wawrinka's possible ties, with Dimitrov, Gasquet, Kyrgios or Raonic on the cards. A Djokovic v Wawrinka semi-final will be the bookies' favourite, and that would be interesting indeed following events at the French Open earlier this month.

In the bottom half, we are looking at a mouth-watering Murray v Nadal quarter-final, with the winner expected to play Federer in the semi-finals. The Swiss should make the last four, with Berdych his likely last eight clash.

Things aren't looking good for the Brits on the men's side, with Liam Broady and Aljaz Bedene having the best chances of making it to round two - Broady faces Marinko Matosevic, whilst Bedene's first Wimbledon match after being granted UK citizenship will take place against the experienced Radek Stepanek. Ward plays Ferrer, Edmund plays Dolgopolov and Klein faces Seppi, all tough matches, albeit ones that are winnable if the crowd really get behind them.

Murray's most likely route sees him play Kukushkin, Robin Haase, Seppi, Tsonga, Nadal, Federer and then Djokovic to reclaim the Wimbledon title that was taken from him last year.

Ladies' Singles

The ladies' side of things throws up some equally interesting ties and possibilities.

Serena Williams kicks things off in the top half with a draw against Russian qualifier Margarita Gasparyan. Also in her section is Sara Errani, who faces fellow Italian Francesca Schiavone in round one, but the most notable thing in her side of the draw is the presence of her sister, Venus Williams. Venus faces fellow American Madison Brengle in round one and, if she beats Errani in round three, we are looking at a last 16 clash between the Williams' sisters.

Also worth a mention is Heather Watson's inclusion in section one, with her facing 32nd seed Caroline Garcia in a tough opening match. She could face Serena in round three.

Ana Ivanovic, Carla Suarez Navarro and Victoria Azarenka head section two, a section littered with the unknown in two qualifiers and two wildcards. One of the latter, Jelena Ostapenko, faces Suarez Navarro in round one, whilst the other, Anett Kontaveit, opens her account against Azarenka.

At the other side of the section, Ivanovic faces qualifier Xu Yifan and the potential of another in the following round, with Bethanie Mattek-Sands playing Alison Van Uytvanck in the round one tie above her. The latter is expected to come through that though to set up an intruging round two clash.

The big news for British fans comes in section three, where wildcard Johanna Konta, who this week reached the quarter-finals in Eastbourne, faces none other than a certain Maria Sharapova in round one. Naomi Broady, another British wildcard, features in this section, starting against Mariana Duque in a much kinder draw. A Konta v Broady fourth round tie is what the home fans will be dreaming of, but Sharapova v Andrea Petkovic is far more likely.

Daria Gavrilova, who is having a marvellous year, is also in this section, and she will not be a face British fans will fondly remember after she thrashed Laura Robson 6-0 6-1 in Eastbourne this week on her return from injury.

There's a large American presence in the final section of the top half, with six of the 16 players from the States. Still, an all Czech fourth round tie will be expected, with Lucie Safarova, runner-up in Paris this month, and Karolina Pliskova the likely progressors. Barbora Strycova could pose problems for her compariot Safarova in round three, but she will first have to overcome Sloane Stephens, who is playing some lovely tennis at the moment.

In the bottom half, we start with Caroline Wozniacki, who has a rather tough draw. She should progress to the fourth round, seeing off 31st seed Camila Giorgi in round three, but Garbine Muguruza or Angelique Kerber should await her, the two of whom are likely to meet in round prior.

Simona Halep has one of the kindest draws of a seeded player, with Svetlana Kuznetsova likely to be her biggest task on the way to the fourth round. There, she should overcome either Sabine Lisicki or Timea Bacsinszky rather comprehensively to reach the last eight.

Section seven is the section to watch, with Ekaterina Makarova, Alize Cornet, Madison Keys and Eugenie Bouchard all in the mix alongside some tough tests in the likes of Karin Knapp. All eyes will be on Bouchard as she tries to recover from her dramatic decline, but with Keys in the third round and Cornet or Makarova in the last 16, things do not look promising for the young Canadian.

The final part of the draw is another intrguing one, featuring Agnieszka Radwanska, Elina Svitolina, Jelena Jankovic and reigning champion Petra Kvitova. The former two should meet in round three, as should the latter two, with the winners to play each other in the last 16. Kurumi Nara will present a tough test for Kvitova in round two though, whilst British wildcard Robson is also in there, looking to use her home advantage to beat Evgeniya Rodina and set up a round two tie with Jankovic.



Again, the latter stages look exciting. The Williams sisters will have trouble predicting their potential quarter-final opponent, if they beat their sister firstly, with Suarez Navarro, Azarenka and Ivanovic all likely. Sharapova should overcome Petkovic to face Safarova in the last eight, whilst Halep could face Kerber or Wozniacki. The final tie in the quarter-finals is tough to call, with sections seven and eight being so competitive, but I'd put my money on Kvitova playing Makarova.

The semi-finals will then be even more intruging with Sharapova looking at a dreaded clash with Serena, a player she has a terrible record against, whereas Halep again looks stronger against Kvitova. Halep and Serena look odds on to again face off in a Grand Slam final, with the Romanian targeting revenge for defeat in the French Open last year.

The Brits again face tough tasks in the women's draw. Konta's draw against Sharapova is the most unkind, though in round one, anything can happen, so she will be looking to take her opportunity. Watson also faces a seed, but a more beatable one, though having Serena in her draw perhaps cancels out the genorusity in comparison to Konta's fate.

Broady has a decent first round tie against Duque, but Petkovic in round two will be extremely difficult, whilst everyone will be hoping Robson can beat Rodina after such a harsh defeat on her comeback. Her draw is perhaps the best too, with Jankovic in round two far from impossible.