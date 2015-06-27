Wimbledon 2015: VAVEL predictions

Jack Haugh - VAVEL Tennis UK Chief Editior

Gentlemen's: Andy Murray

Ladies': Serena Williams

With every approaching grand slam, and with every victory in the

warm-up tournaments, the man from Dunblane has a nasty habit of raising expectations. Andy Murray may not have won a grand slam for two years - Wimbledon 2013 - but after a stop-start 2014, the Brit is finally playing the sort of tennis that captured that title.

Going into the tournament on the back of a sensational season, my heart, and my head for that matter, find it impossible to look beyond Murray in his pursuit of perfection. In fact, the only man I think capable of stopping him is the man he would likely face in the final. Having beaten Murray in their last seven matches, Novak Djokovic, whom many of my colleagues predict to win, is a dangerous threat on a very distant horizon.

The draw Gods have been unfair on Murray with the daunting task of facing all three of his big-four mates to claim the title, but if ever he was ready, now is the time.

However, one man who I feel will disappoint will be the French Open Champion, Stan Wawrinka. On his day, as he proved in that final, Wawrinka is up there with the very best and a sure challenger. But the Swiss has a poor record at SW19 and it would be sensational for him to carry such good form into a second grand slam in succession.

The Ladies' draw is sadly becoming all too straightforward; that's not to say that Serena Williams is guaranteed to storm to yet another slam, but that it is becoming all too easy to predict her success. Having failed to win at SW19 last year, though, the greatest player of all time - a debatable point, I conceed - will surely be fired up to ensure a shock isn't on the cards this time. The only challenge I see to her title is the reigning champion, Petra Kvitova, but with the Czech having an inconsitent season and struggling with injury, only an off day should prevent Serena from rolling to the title.

Cian Woulfe - VAVEL Writer

Gentlemen's: Novak Djokovic

Ladies': Serena Williams

For me, it's incredibly hard to see past Djokovic again. He has looked so formidable this season, practically unbeatable. His demolition of Nadal in the French Open will go down in history and his Australian Open win appeared to be standard procedure for the Serb. The only reason I'd maybe bet against him though, would be down to how he's feeling psychologically after that shock Roland Garros defeat to Wawrinka. That was the only grand slam Novak had yet to win and this year, the trophy had his name on it. I think that will still be playing on his mind a little bit, although there aren't many (if any) stronger, mentally, than Djokovic, so if he puts his mind to it, he can absolutely win his third Wimbledon title. The draw turned out in his favour too, as he avoids Wawrinka, Murray and Nadal until the later stages, by which two of the three aforementioned players will likely be out. Despite being a die-hard Rafa fan and it pains me to say this, but I can very easily see a Djokovic-Murray final. Which would be great, admittedly.

With the women, it's a little harder to tell. I mean, you've got Serena and Maria Sharapova obviously, when are they not right up there? But the All-England has a very funny way of defying the odds. Because it's not like any other tournament in the world, is it? There is always, always a shock or two on the cards when SW19 is concerned. Two players I'm liking the look of, are Eugenie Bouchard, who of course reached last year's final, and Simona Halep, who continues to rise in the rankings. Having said that though, what will probably happen is that Serena gets to the final and waiting for her is a real underdog - an unseeded teenager. Serena will battle through a peculiarly difficult first set, the teenager will then win the second on a tie-break, to instill real hope into the utterly captivated spectators, before Williams trounces her naive opponent 6-2. You heard it here first.

Luke Anderson - VAVEL Writer and WTA Expert

Gentlemen’s: Andy Murray

Ladies’: Petra Kvitova

I’m going for Andy Murray to win his second Wimbledon trophy. Djokovic is the strong favourite and I’ll be surprised if we see anything but another Murray v Djokovic final. Murray is playing some of the best tennis of his career, and whilst he’s got a tough draw, there is not many capable of stopping him right now. After last year’s disappointing Wimbledon for Murray, he will be eager to make amends this year and after winning Queens with relative ease. I can’t see Nadal putting together enough good performances to win the title and can see his inconsistent year continuing.

Going for Petra Kvitova to retain her title. Whilst she withdrew from Eastbourne with illness, she should be fully rested to make a title challenge. With little grass matches under her belt this year, she will take the first few rounds to settle in and providing she comes through that there won’t be many who are able to cope with her game. Serena Williams is the big favourite and will be almost impossible to stop this year, however where’s the fun in going for her? Others to watch out for will be Lucie Safarova who made last year’s semi-finals and with a kind draw she could replicate that. Victoria Azarenka will be another player the others will want to avoid and could go far into the second week.

Ameé Ruszkai - VAVEL Tennis Writer

Gentleman's: Andy Murray

Ladies': Simona Halep

For the women's side of things, I think Simona Halep could be a big

surprise at this summer's tournament. She had a poor run at the French earlier this month, going out in the second round despite reaching the final last year, but she is a fantastic grass player and will be hoping to better her semi-final finish in 2014.

Serena Williams is obviously the in-form player at the moment, winning both the Australian and French Opens this year, but to pick her for Wimbledon as well seems far too easy. She is suspect to her off days and Halep is a player good enough to capitalise on them. She's very business like when it comes to her tennis and ruthless in punishing mistakes. Ana Ivanovic is another player in great form who should at least equal her best ever finish of a semi final, and the same can be said for the runner-up in Paris this year, Lucie Safarova, but I'm backing Halep for the win.

As for the men's draw, I'll have to say Andy Murray. He is perhaps playing his best tennis for at least two years. Watching him roar through the clay court season, winning his first title on the surface before beating Nadal on it, the King of Clay, for the first time in an eleven match unbeaten stretch was incredible to watch given that it is, by far, Murray's least favourite type of court to play on.

At the French, Murray went toe-to-toe with the world number one, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-finals, and was unfortunate to lose in five sets. His efforts were marvellous and had that match taken place on any other court, he would've won. With the disappointment of going out in the quarter-finals to Grigor Dimitrov as he looked to defend his title last year, Murray will certainly be determined to record a much better finish in 2015 and, with the backing of his home crowd, there is no reason why he cannot win the whole thing.

Stan Wawrinka is certainly worth keeping an eye on following his victory in Paris too, and he should definitely record a better finish than his quarter-final best, but Rafael Nadal will be the man that everyone is secretly rooting for as he looks to make up for going out so easily in his French Open earlier this month. I'm tipping Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a surprisingly good run too. He reached the semi-finals of the French as he continues to recover well from injury and is a solid grass court player who can do well this year.

Glenys Furness - VAVEL writer and Brit expert

Gentlemen's: Andy Murray

Ladies': Serena Williams

It's hard to see passed Serena for the title here this year, although she struggled through Roland Garros, and was quite ill, she sill managed to win the title. I'd quite like someone relatively "unknown" to the main to win it, but unless Serena really struggles and has an off day (like in 2013) then I don't see anyone else beating her.

With Murray appearing to be back and fully fit, and again with another run to the semi final at Roland Garros, where he was the first man since Novak became number one to come back from 2 sets to love down on him and take it to a decider. Although he lost that semi final, Andy was playing some of the best tennis I've seen him play on clay. This was undoubtably his best clay season so far in his career (played 16 won 15 - taking 2 titles along the way and beating Nadal in Madrid!), clay being his weakest surface - he should be able to carry on that form onto the grass which is his favourite surface, Djokovic may be the bookies favourite for the title, but Murray has never lost a set to him on grass.

Matt Lynch - VAVEL Writer

Gentleman’s: Andy Murray

Ladies’: Serena Williams

I really did not want to sound bias and go for the home favourite Andy Murray but I just had to pick him. It was hard not too. Murray is in good form after winning at Queen's and taking Djokovic all the way at the French Open in the semis. His consistency along with the home crowd could well mean we see a British winner again. Djokovic will be hot on his heels though as the reigning champion at SW19 and also holding the Australian open title already this year and coming so close against Wawrinka. Wawrinka is another man to watch having beaten Djokovic in France it could be his year.

Federer is one of the greatest Wimbledon players ever, but can he still cut it in the Grand Slams? It remains to be seen.

Serena Williams is back at her pinnacle and it is hard to see anyone challenging her. Kvitova maybe the reigning champion, but Serena is determined to have a clean sweep and be reigning champion of the four grand slams at once. She seems untouchable at times. I can see Kvitova fighting well to retain her title, but surely it cannot be enough against the American who does not seem like aging. Sharapova and Safarova should also be ones to look out for in challenging for the crown. Sharapova is always a threat. She has not won a grand slam since Rolland Garros in 2014 so will be looking to end her grand slam drought. Safarova, meanwhile has enjoyed a rise towards the top of the rankings and gave Williams a scare in the French Open final.

Mosope Ominiyi - VAVEL Writer and Editor

Gentleman's: Novak Djokovic

Ladies': Serena Williams

It seems a toss-up between either Djokovic or Murray to go all the way at SW19, but I have to back Novak. Not only because he is the reigning champion, but because on-form, he's unstoppable. Yes, he lost to Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final - but that's ignoring the fact he had to juggle around seven or eight hours of intense tennis within three days. It seems as though the general consensus is that Murray will prevail, with the home advantage on his side, but I do not believe this will be the case.

I hope that talented youngsters, such as Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis do well and impress - because ultimately, this Grand Slam is the perfect opportunity for them to reinforce their credentials as the best upcoming stars in the game itself. Federer, Nadal, and the rest of the stars are not getting any younger....

For the Ladies? There can surely only be one winner, unless she suffers a shock defeat in one of the opening rounds. That woman, is Serena Williams. Love her, or hate her - you must admit that she's one of the greatest tennis players to grace a court. It's a pleasure to watch her, and she's one of only few that can win a match dirtily whilst playing badly. Her serve is often too much to handle, and the sheer power she possesses. Wow. Maria Sharapova, Ana Ivanovic and Lucie Safarova are the only three women, on-form, that can currently give her a decent challenge so it'd be interesting to see how that trio fare.