Serena Williams downs Margarita Gasparyan

Serena Williams began her assualt for her first Wimbledon title since 2012 with a dominant victory over Margarita Gasparyan of Russia. Williams, who stormed to the French Open title, was never her dominant self, but still had too much for her opponent in her 6-4 6-1 win.

Serena survives a sloppy start

Many have topped Serena Williams to easily stroll to success at SW19 and few predicted that her little known opponent would prove anything more than a nuisance on the way to glory. Gasparyan, the young Russian, was playing in only her second main draw at a grand slam event. And yet, she seemed to refuse to allow the reputation and skill of Williams to over-awe her, as she immediately shocked the onlooking crowd by breaking the American's serve.

There was a nervous sense of dej-vu arising for Williams, who had been upset in consecutive Wimbledon Championships by little known opponents before. In a cagey oppening, she struggled to get her usually illustrious groundstrokes firing, with Gasparyan's unusual backhand coping well.

However, the real Serena was sure to show, surviving a bad slip at the back of the courts, before biting back to break Gasparyan in the fifth game and begin to show her dominance.

The Russian tried to hold on but could do nothing to break down an opponent who looks more determined than ever to claim the Wimbledon title. Breaking again to take the first set, Williams looked firmly in control and firmly the winner.

The second set was not all plain sailing, with Williams struggling repeatedly in her service games. But in a marathon service game at 5-1, she survived several break points before sealing the match with a flurry.

She will now face Timea Babos of Hungary, who battled past Petra Cetkovska in two tight sets.

Mladenovic marches on as the first seed falls

Elsewhere, Williams will be joined in the second round by France's Kristina Mladenovic, who continues to impress. Mladenovic, who has two grand slam doubles titles to her name, eased past the challenge of Alexandra Dulgheru.

Meanwhile the first seeded casaulty of the 2015 Championships is world number 26 Flavia Pennetta of Italy, who lost to Zarina Diyas 6-3 2-6 6-4.

Results

S Williams (1) d. M Gasparyan 6-4 6-1

K Mladenovic d. A Dulgheru 6-2 6-1

Z Diyas d. F Pennetta (24) 6-3 2-6 6-4