Jarkko Nieminen comes out on top in battle of the veterans

Jarrko Nieminen battled past the fight of Lleyton Hewitt to secure his passage into the second round of his final Wimbledon. In both men's final year on the tour, the Finn fought back from a two-one down before clawing his way past his opponent in marathon final set 3-6 6-3 4-6 6-0 11-9.

The two veterans give it their all

Both playing their final Wimbledon, Lleyton Hewitt and Jarkko Nieminen presented an intruiging tie on court two today. Hewitt, Wimbledon champion in 2002, will retire at the end of the Australian Open next year in front of his home crowd, whilst Nieminen will retire in October after the Stockholm Open in Sweden, not in front of his home crowd, but close enough with him being from neighbouring Scandavian country, Finland.

Hewitt will, assuming no one betters him in the next few months, retire holding the record of being the youngest ever world number one, aged 20, whilst Nieminen will finish his career being widely regarded as the best player Finland have ever produced. However, one of them was to play their last match in SW19 today.

The match was extremely tight from the off, becoming almost a war of attrition as neither player wanted to fall behind early on in such a huge match. Hewitt's usual belief and power broke the Finn eventually though, as he took a 5-3 lead and would serve to take the set. With a vocal group of Australian fans dressed in yellow and green backing him, Hewitt comfortably took the first set with an almighty roar from him and the crowd.

Howerver, Nieminen showed his usual grit and determination in the second set to find an early break point and take it. Hewitt fought for an immediate break back point, but the Finn's service game was comfortable enough for him to take a 3-1 lead.

The Aussie was comfortable on his own serve, failing to be troubled by Nieminen in truth, but he could not test his opponent enough to earn any real chances to break back. Having said this, Nieminen managed to wrap the second set up early at 6-3, by breaking his opponent to level the scores at a set all.

Hewitt was having very up and down spells in the match, with his positivity and creaitivity helping him take control at times, but some sloppy periods seeing Nieminen easily win points due to errors from the Aussie. The Finn was being consistent, unlike his opponent, and this was had allowed him to take the second set.

Hewitt was lively from the off in the third though, taking Nieminen to deuce in his first service game, though he came through this despite trouble from the Aussie. We again went to deuce in the following game, as the set proved to be as tight the match so far, both searching for a great run to finish their Wimbledon careers and not wanting to give anything away.

The Aussie's fighting character allowed him to take the lead in the third set, breaking at 3-3 before backing this up with a well held service game to force Nieminen to serve to stay in the set at 5-3. The Finn calmly did so, passing the pressure onto Hewitt to serve out instead. A sharp game gave him the set and the lead in the match though, with Nieminen hardly coming close to preventing him from doing so.

Again, Hewitt's opponent responded to the loss of a set with a lively start in the following one, breaking early on and taking a 3-0 lead as the momentum continued to swing evenly between both players. Nieminen had it completely on his side during the fourth set though, racing into a marvellous 5-0 lead before having three set points on Hewitt's serve, as well as the opportunity to bagel the Aussie.

Into a decider they go

He did exactly this, giving his opponent a huge mental set back to deal with ahead of the deciding set in the match.

Hewitt had some time to gather his thoughts though as he received on-court treatement for what appeared to be a problem with his hamstring. This certainly then distrupted the concentration of his opponent, who spent the few minutes pacing around at his end of the court, stretching and keeping himself moving.

Whatever the trainer did certainly helped the Aussie, as he came out flying in the fifth, earning a chance to break in the first game, though this was saved by Nieminen in the point of the match so far. Still, it only delayed the inevitable, with Hewitt taking the lead in the set, but the Finn would respond immediately by breaking back as the winner of the match remained completely unclear.

Another break for Hewitt followed as his date with Novak Djokovic, victorious over Philip Kohlschreiber earlier today, neared closer. However, he would immediately be broken once more as he failed to maintain any momentum. This would suddenly snap the pattern of breaks, with both players suddenly upping the ante and holding firm, despite both facing break points.

The match looked to be heading to Isner-Mahut length with Hewitt fighting to stay in the match in every service game. But eventually, at 9-10 down, it would prove too much, with Nieminen finally sealing the victory as Hewitt pushed a ball long.

Both players warmly embraced at the net, acknowledging the efforts of one another, and the crowd responded by showing the players exactly the appreciation they deserved. Nieminen now goes onto face Djokovic in the second round, the Serb winning on centre court earlier today. Hewitt, meanwhile, will leave SW19 for the final time.