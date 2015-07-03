Heather puts up a brave fight

On Centre Court, number one's were facing off against each other. British Number 1 Heather Watson was up against World number 1 Serena Williams, this was a match up that many people felt would be all one way traffic (in Serena's favour). The first set did seem to be that way as Williams was in complete control and soon lead by a set as she took it 6-2. Watson soon seemed to relax though and with a packed centre court willing her on, and making noise not seen since

Watson falls just short

Watson was playing the best tennis of her life and there were some amazing points. Forcing Williams to defend and run around playing shots. Watson broke Serena in set 2, but Williams broke straight back, at 4-4 Watson struck again and broke Serena again. The noise on centre court reached fever pitch, and they were raising the roof in their support for the British underdog. Watson served the set out and it was level. The match was going the distance, the crowd on centre court were revelling in the tennis and were willing Heather to try and get the biggest win of her career. The last British female to knock out the current World Number 1 in a slam was back in 1979 when Sue Barker took out Chris Evert, could Watson match that achievment.

In the final set, the Brit got off to the best of starts as she broke Williams TWICE to race into a 3-0 lead. Also had points to go up 4-0 but Williams again started to find her shots and we were level again at 4-4, Watson once again broke to lead 5-4 and would be serving for the match. Williams managed to break Watson in this entrhalling game and it was level again at 5-5. The remaining couple of games were intense, the noise loud, the shots amazing from both players, however Williams just managed to get through the match 7-5 in a very long match.

Even though Watson had not beaten the World number 1, she had pushed her hard and Serena acknowledged just how tough the match had been, she also praised Watson on her amazing tennis and said in her interview that Watson should aim higher than getting into the top 20. This is good news for the young Brit, to get praise like that from the top ladies player after a tough match is something to take away. Watson will be disappointed with the loss, however she should not be down for long.