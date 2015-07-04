James Ward Davis cup hero breaks into the top 100
Pic: Glenys Furnes

To the causal tennis fan, James Ward is just another low ranked player, who occassionally does extraordinary things.  To the British tennis fans who follow the tour all year round, he is much more than that, to the Americans he is a thorn in their side.

Ward, who is 28, just a few months older than Andy Murray, has frequented the challenger tour mostly since turning professional.  Toilling away week in week out on the challengers, trying to earn ranking points to get over that all important line of being able to call yourself a top 100 player.  Unfortunately, his consistency had been an issue as he could play great one week or one match but then not have a good day the next. 

As the current British number 4* Ward certainly thrives on the big occassions.  Instrumental in helping Great Britian back into the World Group of the Davis Cup competition, he scored several good wins to get the team back where they belong (GB were one of the founding nations of the competion, but had unfortunatly dropped back out of the world group of late - mostly down to the lack of top class players, but that is a different topic!)  Plugging away on the challenger tour showed he had the work ethic and this was picked up on by the Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.  Ward and Dan Evans were the players called upon to help get the team back up there.  Andy Murray was not playing Davis Cup at the time, mainly because he didn't want it to all fall to him everytime and he wanted other players to step up.  Ward did just that, he was the #1 player available for Davis Cup and so he would play every tie. 

Davis Cup Heroics 2013 - 2014

In 2013 GB were aiming to get back into the World Group, they had progressed nicely up the lower groups and arrived within a couple of matches of making it, Ward as the top player once again needed to score a victory in the final rubber of the tie to get GB the win and to reach the play off match.  He did just that, getting a 5 set victory in front of the crowd cheering the team home.