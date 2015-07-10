Wimbledon 2015 Preview: Williams and Muguruza go head-to-head in women's final

Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza meet in the ladies' singles' Wimbledon 2015 final tomorrow, both at very different points in their careers.

Williams is searching for her 21st Grand Slam title, with only Steffi Graf (22) and Margaret Court (24) ahead of her now after wins at the Australian Open and in Roland Garros already in 2015.

Muguruza, on the other hand, enters her first ever Grand Slam final at the age of 21 and is worthy of the honour after a sublime tournament and a good calendar year herself as well.

Williams looking to make history

As well as increasing her chance of topping that list of the most Grand Slam titles before she retires, Williams will walk out on Centre Court tomorrow looking to edge nearer to an incredible Calendar Grand Slam - something only Graf (1988), Court (1970) and Maureen Connolly Brinker (1953) have ever achieved in the women's game.

The 33-year-old has already won the first two main events of the year, and victory in SW19 this weekend would put her one title away from the feat of winning all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year.

If she is to be victorious tomorrow, one would expect her to accomplish this too, not just because of the momentum, confidence and determination that would come as a result, but because she has been the reigning champion of the US Open for the last three years.

Muguruza just beginning her career

Whilst Williams has become used to her main rivals for titles over the years, the likes of Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka and her sister Venus, all of whom she had to beat to get to the final this year, Muguruza presents a much more unpredictable opponent.

The Spaniard also knows what it takes to beat Williams, having done exactly this last year at Roland Garros in round two of the competition, winning 6-2 6-2 to send the reigning champion crashing out early on.

Muguruza's confidence having reached the final and her underdog status, with very little pressure and expectation on her shoulders, is a huge advantage and one that her opponent cannot underestimate if she wants to claim her sixth Wimbledon singles' title.

Previous meetings

The two have met three times before, with Williams winning two of these meetings and Muguruza one. The Spaniard beat her American opponent in Paris last year, as aforementioned, whilst Williams has been victorious twice against her at the Australian Open - first in 2013 as she won 6-2 6-0 and also earlier this year, winning 2-6 6-3 6-2.

However, the two have never encountered each other on grass, which will make the match far different to those witnessed prior.

Still, Williams does not appear to be over-confident as she prepares for the final, telling the media after her semi-final victory over Sharapova that Muguruza has "played really big" at Wimbledon this year and acknowledging that "she's beaten [her] before. She knows what to do."

Williams also tried to shift the pressure onto her opponent, ranked 20th in the world, by stating that "she has Wimbledon to lose." The American believes that the fact that Muguruza has beaten her before puts the Spaniard in "a unique position" in which "she has an opportunity to be Wimbledon champ."

The 33-year-old also said that she herself is "just in this Championship to have fun," making light of the history potentially at hand by almost dismissing it, saying that she has "won so many Slam titles" already and that she doesn't "need another Wimbledon" as she's "won all the Slams multiple times."

Prediction

Whilst many will underline Williams' experience as a key element in the final, Muguruza herself said earlier this week in a press conference that, whilst experience does "help," the majority of the time, "everybody wants to win so much" that you "just have to fight against this and find your way to...win."

If Muguruza can move the American around the court like Azarenka and Heather Watson did so well in previous rounds to take a set off the world number one, then she can cause a huge upset tomorrow.

The Spaniard has shown her mental resilience in the tournament already too, conceding the set second in her semi-final against Agnieszka Radwanska but going on to win the decider.

However, she will be up against the queen of psychological strength on Saturday, Williams having shown her prowess in this area by winning the third set against Watson despite the Brit having led by a double break and even having the chance to serve for the match.

Both women like to play attacking, aggressive tennis and this will be so exciting to watch on Centre Court with everything to gain this weekend.

However, Williams is in simply unstoppable form right now and there looks to be absolutely no-one who can prevent her from storming her way into the history books.

Muguruza can certainly force the match into three sets, but whether she can match Williams in the final one is another story.