Chris Froome wins 2015 Tour de France

Britain's Christopher Froome has put himself alongside some of the legends of cycling, after claiming his second Tour de France crown.

Froome has finished the three-week race with the leader's yellow jersey, after beating his nearest rival, Colombia's Nairo Quintana, by one minute and 12 seconds.

The Team Sky rider joins a list of two-time winners including Alberto Contador and Laurent Fignon, with only seven riders having won it more than twice (eight if you include the disgraced Lance Armstrong).

The victory was confirmed with 70 kilometres left due to bad weather, on the 21st and final stage, with the clock officially stopped prior to the sprint on the Champs-Élysées.

Stage 20 scares

Froome had built up a huge lead in the opening week of the Tour, which seemed almost enough to pretty much confirm his victory as long as he remained on his bike for the full event.

He held on to a lead of just over three minutes for a couple of weeks, before finally a few doubts started to emerge whether he could hold off the fight of Movistar and Quintana.

After taking time off Froome on stage 19 up La Toussuire, Quintana had a deficit of 2 minutes and 38 going into the final mountain stage of this year's Tour, up the famous Alpe d'Huez.

After a number of early attacks on the climb, Quintana finally dropped his rival about 8 kilometres from home, which gave him enough time to complete what many believed to be impossible and put enough time into Froome.

It wasn't to be though as Froome, aided by the excellent support of teammates Richie Porte and Wout Poels, held the gap to around a minute for much of the climb to see Froome to a famous overall victory.

Quintana would have been an equally worthy winner after his excellent climbing performances over the past week, yet the time he lost early on the time trials proved detrimental as he finished second just as he had in 2013 behind the same winner.

Team Sky third victory in four years

After Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2012, and Froome in 2013, this is now Team Sky's third overall victory in the past four Tour de France's.

They have been the dominant team again during this Tour, just as they have done previously, and the work Sir Dave Brailsford has done with his team has been nothing short of sensational after only being founded in 2009.

Poels, Porte and Geraint Thomas have been Froome's most visible teammates on the major climbs and each put in excellent shifts to stave off the threat of Movistar.

Sky are now the premier cycling team in world cycling after another Grand Tour victory, and it still remains up to the other team's to find a way of managing to beat them.

Other jersey winners

As well as Froome ending the Tour in the most important yellow jersey, the rider also completed another double, ending the Tour at the top of the mountain classification, meaning he is awarded the polka-dot jersey.

Peter Sagan's continued excellence has won him the points classification, meaning he will win the green jersey, whilst Quintana's disappointment will be eased somewhat with the news that he has won the young rider's classification which will see him awarded the white jersey.