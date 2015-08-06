ATP Citi Open: Richard Gasquet recovers to down Gilles Muller

Wimbledon semi finalist Richard Gasquet recovered from a set down to defeat Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and navigate a potentially tricky tie in the American capital. In their fifth meeting, Gasquet prevailed 5-7 6-4 6-4 to secure his place in the last sixteen.

Muller starts with a bang

Having recently reached the quarter finals of the AEGON Championships and back into the top fifty of the world, Gilles Muller was alway going to present a tricky challenge for Richard Gasquet. The infectious Gasquet, with that wonderous backhand and bursting personality, was looking to build upon his semi final achievement from last year's Washington Open.

But for a while, it looked like he may fall at one of the first hurdles, as he struggled to combat the powerful serving and volleying of Gilles Muller, and looked inconsistent on his own ball striking. And it would be Muller who would snatch the advantage, as he broke to seal the first set and moved closer to his first victory over the Frenchman since 2013.

Gasquet dampens the Luxembourger's flame

However, Gasquet was able to recover and suddenly began to play the style of tennis that endears him to the public, with his backhand freely swinging and Muller struggling to deal with it.

The match remained competitive throughout but in truth, after winning the second set 6-4, Gasquet rarely looked troubled as he repeated the scoreline to seal a 5-7 6-4 6-4 win and take his head-to-head record over Muller to 3-2. He did have to save several break points when serving for the match at 5-4, but he eventually prevailed at 1.43 am in the morning.

Gasquet will now face American Jack Sock, who defeated Ruben Bemelmans in straight sets, as he looks to win his third tournament of the year.

Elsewhere in Washington, there were wins for Alexander Zverev who shocked Kevin Anderson, Grigor Dimitrov and John Isner, but top seed Andy Murray was shocked by Teymuraz Gabashvilli.