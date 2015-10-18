WTA Hong Kong: Jankovic beats Kerber to lift title

Jelena Jankovic fought back against Angelique Kerber to win the Hong Kong title. The Serb was one game away from losing the match but managed to take the match to a third set winning 3-6 7-6(4) 6-1. Winning her second WTA title of the year after Guanghzou, Jankovic showed great fight before strolling the final set.

Jankovic fights to the final

After defeating Venus Williams in the semi-finals, Jankovic was hoping to pull off another upset to take the 15th title of her career. However in the second set at 6-5, the world number 24 was serving to stay in the match and showed nerves of steel as she held to love to take the set into a tie-break. Playing some great tennis, she took the tie-break 7-4 to take the match to a final set. What followed next took many by surprise as Jankovic won six of the next seven games to win the match.

This being Jankovic's first multi title win since 2009 the Serb will be encouraged by her form this week heading into next season as she reminded fans and spectators what she can be capable of.

The former world number one recorded impressive vicories in the lead up to the final including a 6-1 6-1 against rising star Daria Gavrilova. Kerber also saw an equally impressive run to the final with wins against Caroline Garcia and Sam Stosur. After winning four titles already this year, it is perhaps a surprise that Kerber had not already qualified for Singapore this year however, after not going past the third round in any slam in 2015, the German is still fighting for her place.

Attentions turn to Europe

Kerber will now turn her attentions to the Kremlin Cup in Moscow where she is the fourth seed whilst Jankovic will be making the journey to Luxembourg as the fifth seed. As the fourth seed, the German will have a bye into the second round as she looks to qualify for Singapore. Jankovic will face off against home favourite Mandy Minella.