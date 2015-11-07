Davis Cup: Great Britain's top five matches of 2015

With the Davis Cup final, the world cup of tennis, between Britain and Belgium a matter of days away, and the second singles spot still up for grabs (likely to be between James Ward and Kyle Edmund) here is a look back at the top five matches involving Britain on their route to the final.

Number Five: Andy Murray & Jamie Murray v Jo Wilfred Tsonga & Nicolas Mahut 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1

The quarter finals against France, the second of the Grand Slam nations that Britian had faced (the first being the USA, more on that later).

With Andy Murray playing his second match in as many days and serving first, Britain was broken in the very first game. Tsonga & Mahut went on to claim the first set 6-4 with that being the only break of serve.

The second set saw Andy get into the match, and with a challenge on a mid rally ball, that was called in by the line judge, the Brits took a vital break of serve (and Andy Murray got a challenge correct). Britain levelled the match as Andy and Jamie took the second set 6-3.

Set three was finally balanced with neither team dropping serve when the unthinkable happened. With the score standing at five games all and 30-15 to the French (who were serving) Andy Murray slipped and fell badly, followed almost instantly by his older brother Jamie.

Murray senior was on his feet quickly, but Murray junior stayed down. Tsonga & Mahut were round the other side of the net like a shot to check Andy Murray was okay.

Eventually the younger Murray was back on his feet and went to the player's bench and received some treatment on his hip area. After a medical time out Andy was soon back playing and appeared little troubled as the Brits went on to take the set 7-5 in the tiebreak. The fourth set was more or less one way traffic as the Brits went on the rampage and served up a breadstick, the tie was now poised 2-1 to Britain.

Number Four: Dom Inglot & Jamie Murray v Mike & Bob Bryan 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-9

Round 1 - Glasgow against USA.

This was an epic doubles match, a scratch doubles team (Dom Inglot and Jamie Murray had not played together since the junior circuit) taking on the world number one in doubles.

The brits did not get off to the best of starts as they dropped the first two sets with service breaks. However, they were determined to fight back, and this is just what Inglot and Murray did.

With the crowd behind them the Brits managed to break and take the third set from the Bryans. The fourth set had no breaks of serve and headed to a tiebreak which the Brits managed to win, to force a fifth set.

As is the want of Davis cup (currently) there is no final set tiebreak, so the match could have been another long epic. However, the Bryans showed the class act they are as they managed to break the Brits at the death and take the rubber to give the Americans a chnnce going into the final day (GB 2-1 USA)

Number Three: Andy & Jamie Murray v Leyton Hewitt & Sam Groth 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4

Semi Final, Glasgow

Andy and Jamie again teamed up to play the doubles in what was going to be a vital rubber in the Semi Final. With the tie evenly poised at 1-1 from the first two rubbers, all the commentators were saying that whoever won the doubles rubber would win the tie.

As with the quarter final the Brits dropped serve in the first set. Andy and Jamie do not play doubles reguarly together, but again the brothers soon got into the swing of things and levelled the match with entrhalling tennis. The third set again went the way of the Brits and they found themselves 2-1 up and just needing one more set. Hewitt & Groth had other ideas though and the forth set went to a tiebreak.

The Australians were not making life easy for the Brits as they took the set on the tiebreak. This match would be going the distance. With the home crowd raising the noise the Brits held on and took the match in the final set; they went on to take the tie 3-2.

Number Two: Andy Murray v Gilles Simon 4-6, 7-6, 6-3, 6-0

Quarter final - Queens

The match at The Queen's Club proved to be one of the most enthralling of the entire Davis Cup and so sits proudly at number two.

Simon and Murray played two astonishing sets, with Murray losing the first (hardly surprsing as this was his third match of the weekend). Simon was showing a great variety of shots and was up 2-4 on the Brit in the second set. Murray however was not going down without a fight (although James Ward had tried against Simon, the Frenchman was just too strong). The Brit fought back to level the match and force the tiebreak, which he was also traling in, before Murray got some shots together and took the breaker.

Simon had already slipped on the grass in the match and whilst this did not distract Murray during set three which the Brit took comfortably. Set four and Simon slipped badly again on the grass and needed another medical time out on the other ankle this time. The Brit did not let this put him off and obliterated the French player in the set serving up a bagel to see GB into the semi final. Murray needed a few moments to compose himself as the tears flowed.

Number One: James Ward v John Isner - 6-7, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6, 15-13

Round one - Glasgow

This match is number one, because it is the one that went totally against the rankings. For the second time in two years GB and USA faced each other, in 2014 USA had choice of ground and picked clay in San Diego thinking they would play to Britains weakness.

John Isner was missing through injury so Sam Querry had been called in as the USA number one. Ward came back from two sets to one down to defeat the American. Roll on a year, and again the two nations faced each other in the first round.

Isner was back and fully fit, and this would be the USA banker singles match, lightening wouldn't strike twice for Jim Courier would it?

With GB chosing indoor hard court for the tie (well it was March, outdoor in Britian in March? no way) and with Murray winning the first rubber it was down to Ward to do his thing. Ward has a record of five set matches in Davis cup and this would be no exception to this rule this time round.

The Brit who was ranked very nearly 100 places lower than the American stayed with him all through the first set and into the breaker. The Brit secured a mini break in the tiebreak before the American got a very lucky net cord that settled him and the USA were a set up.

The second set was yet another close affair and for the first time in the match the Brit dropped serve as Isner took the set 7-5. With Murray feeding information via Leon Smith (the GB captain) to Ward, the Brit was able to pull the third set back by breaking the Isner serve (Murray has never lost to Isner incidentally).

Set four again proved a very tight affair with neither man breaking serve (which shows just how good Ward is against the American) and another tiebreak ensued. This time the Brit came out on top to send the rubber into a deciding set.

Isner is no stranger to long fifth sets (Wimbledon Isner v Mahut 70-68) and this match looked to be heading to a very long conclusion. Ward managed to carve out match points in different games but the American neutralised them each time.

However, with the match standing at 14-13 to the Brit and Isner visibly tiring, Ward suddenly found himself with three match points in a row. He only needed one as Isner netted. Britian were into the quarter finals for the second year running and Ward was again the hero of the moment. As the crowd rose as one and raised the roof in Glasgow, Ward went straight to Murray and the two had a hug, a match that had lasted very nearly five hours had given GB the lead in the tie and more importantly meant that Murray would not need to play the doubles.

So there you have it, our top five matches in Great Britain's run to the Davis Cup final. Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay tuned to VAVEL over the next few weeks for all of our build up to the huge Davis Cup final as GB take on Belgium. We'll be bringing you more reviews of all the action, more previews and more indepth discussion.